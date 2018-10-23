Sports Digest

MONDAY’S H.S. RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Division I

Carroll 4, Butler 1

Beavercreek 6, Troy 1

Division II

Alter 2, Bellbrook 0

Division III

Miami East 2, Greeneview 0

Yellow Springs 3, West Liberty-Salem 0

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Girls Volleyball

Division I

6 p.m., Oct. 24 at Vandalia Butler

Lebanon vs. Beavercreek

Broom Zoom in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School, located at 4990 Cottonville Road, is holding its first Broom Zoom 5K walk/run 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

The 5K will start and end at the middle school and prizes will be awarded for the fastest times, for the best costumes, and for the most raffle tickets sold. There will be music playing and plenty of food for everyone at the finish line. Even occasional runners are invited, as this is an opportunity to bring the community and the entire middle school family together to do something fun and healthy.

Raffle prizes include a smart TV, Apple watch, and a $100 gift card. The total cost is $20 per person, which includes a T-shirt. For more information call 937-675-9391.

Dragons holding Green Team auditions

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons will conduct auditions for several professional entertainment positions with the team on Saturday, Oct. 27 at Fifth Third Field.

The Dragons will hold auditions for the “Green Team,” on-field entertainment hosts, and mascot performers for the 2019 season. The Dragons are seeking fun, energetic, and enthusiastic performers for these positions.

Individuals can audition for any or all of the positions. Interested applicants MUST register for an audition time at www.daytondragons.com. Auditions will include dancing, improvisation, and interview questions. Persons should dress comfortably. A professional résumé with references is required. Candidates must be at least 16 years old on Jan. 1, 2019.

Learn-to-Row class offered

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host a learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2-4, at the club’s boathouse on 3040 East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. The fall Learn-to-Row sessions will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; and from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

The course fee is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the team for winter workouts following the course. Wear comfortable but not loose-fitting exercise clothes suitable for the forecast temperature. Bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel.

Boot camp starts Nov. 5

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

