WSU women’s basketball tapped to finish third

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Horizon League Preseason Poll was released Oct. 17 by league officials, and the Wright State Raiders find themselves being picked to finish third in the conference by the 29 league voters. Along with the rankings, the league also released its Preseason First Team, and Raiders senior Emily Vogelpohl was honored.

“After losing Chelsea and Lexi, being voted third is a huge compliment and speaks volumes for our Senior class,” said head coach Katrina Merriweather. “Emily is very deserving of first-eam honors. We plan to keep working to reach our maximum potential.”

After winning the honor of Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2017, Merriweather led her team to a 23-11 mark in the 2017-18 campaign, qualifying for its fourth straight bid to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. Last season’s Preseason Player of the Year, Chelsea Welch, lived up to expectations throughout the season. She led the Raiders in scoring with 20.6 points per game, and earned herself the honor of Horizon League Player of the Year.

Coming off a season where she was named to the league’s Defensive Team for her 10.7 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per contest, Emily Vogelpohl (Cincinnati McAuley HS) has been named to the Horizon League Preseason First Team. Vogelpohl was a key part of the Raiders lineup last season, finishing with the second-most minutes (1,172) on the team, as well as pulling down the second most rebounds (223).

The Raiders will open the regular season Tuesday, Nov. 6, when they travel to Bakersfield, Calif. to take on CSU Bakersfield. Wright State will open the home portion of its schedule at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, when the Belmont Bruins come to the Nutter Center.

