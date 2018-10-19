Xenia knocks off Trotwood-Madison in overtime

GREENE COUNTY — The Xenia Buccaneers shocked playoff-bound Trotwood-Madison in overtime, and the Bellbrook Golden Eagles clinched a postseason playoff spot of their own, Friday night Oct. 19 during Week 9 of the Ohio high school football season.

Xenia’s Brett Russell scored on a 4-yard pass from Christian Severt with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Hayden Falvey buried the extra point, to send the game in Trotwood into overtime.

In the extra period, Trotwood’s Dae’Vontay Latimer scored on a 19-yard run to put the Rams ahead 28-21 after Carter Mims’ PAT sailed through the uprights.

On Xenia’s OT possession, Johnzel Gray snared a 6-yard pass from Severt for a score. The Bucs then decided to attempt a two-point conversion …. and they MADE IT! Nick Willis hauled in the Severt toss for the winning points. It’s the first time Xenia had beaten Trotwood-Madison since the Rams joined the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

While Xenia had been mathematically eliminated from the Division II post season hunt last week, the Buccaneers can now win the GWOC South title on Thursday, Oct. 25 when they’ll host GWOC and Greene County rival Fairborn.

According to JoeEitel.com, Bellbrook defeated visiting Oakwood by a score of 61-12, to clinch a playoff spot in the Division III, Region 11 race. With the win, Bellbrook remains undefeated at 9-0, 4-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division.

Should Bellbrook win its final regular season game on Friday, Oct. 26 at Monroe, the Golden Eagles will win the SWBL’s Southwestern Division title as well. JoeEitel.com has Bellbrook rated at No. 2 in the D-III, Region 11 computer ratings, behind Columbus Bishop Hartley. The Golden Eagles are one of five teams to have clinched a spot in the playoffs withing that region, and appear destined to host a first-round postseason game.

Other scores from Friday’s games:

Miamisburg 42, Beavercreek 7

Carroll 33, Purcell Marian 13

(At 6-3, Carroll also is still alive for a postseason spot, but will need help from a few other teams in Division III, Region 12.)

Fairborn 52, West Carrollton 27

Greenon 39, Cedarville 14

And on Thursday, Greeneview defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 66-8.

