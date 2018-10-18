‘Sluggish’ Carroll shuts out Springfield

FAIRBORN — Favored Carroll claimed a 4-0 boys high school soccer win over a vastly improved Springfield team, Oct. 16, at Wright State University’s Alumni Field.

The undefeated and third-seeded Patriots (18-0-0) got first-half goals from Sean Dosedel and Conner Osterholt, off assists by Conner Bailey and Martin O’Grady, to grab a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Anthony Vazquez then knocked in two Carroll scores in the second, off assists by Dosedel and Justin Schmidt, for the final score.

While the match was played mostly on Springfield’s side of the field, Carroll coach Scott Molfenter didn’t think his Patriots were as sharp as they should be Thursday night.

“Honestly, I think we were a little sluggish tonight,” he said. “I think Springfield did a nice job of getting numbers behind the ball. Defensively, I think we did a nice job tonight. Offensively, we were just off target a little bit. I’d like to see us a little bit more efficient on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Patriots faced a Springfield team that had been enjoying a four-game regular season winning streak. Springfield season records go back to 2008 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The ‘Cats’ 5-12-0 record is the best mark the team has had in those 11 years of GWOC play.

“That’s a really strong Carroll team,” Springield coach Mike Kohl said after the match. “What are they? Eighteen and 0, and they’ve only given up like five goals all year. I mean, Scott’s an outstanding coach. What you’ve gotta do against a team like that is you’ve gotta lock down on the things they like to do. … I wish we’d have created more offense, but Carroll’s got a really solid defense. They’re solid. They’re very solid.”

Kohl said Springfield (5-12-0) cut its goals-against average in half, and they scored the most goals in school history. He had one senior (Braedan Carey) set a school record for career goals and single-season assists, and a sophomore (Cam Elliott) who set a single-season mark for goals scored.

“They’re moving in the right direction. We’re going to continue to improve and do the things we have to,” Kohl said. “I’m proud of them.”

Carroll will now face either sixth seeded Butler or No. 8-seed Northmont for the sectional final. That match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Monday, Oct. 22 at Centerville’s Alumni Stadium, which is located behind Magsig Middle School. The sectional match winner will then face the Cincinnati 2 Bracket champion at a neutral site yet to be determined.

“We saw Butler in the preseason, but you can’t really determine much from that. We didn’t see either team in the regular season, but I’m sure it’ll be a good game either way,” Molfenter said.

Patriots sophomore Conner Bailey (4) cross dribbles around Springfield senior midfielder Braedan Carey, in the first half of an Oct. 18 Division I sectional tournament boys high school soccer match at Wright State University’s Alumni Field in Fairborn. Carroll won the match, 4-0. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_C4S2_PS.jpg Patriots sophomore Conner Bailey (4) cross dribbles around Springfield senior midfielder Braedan Carey, in the first half of an Oct. 18 Division I sectional tournament boys high school soccer match at Wright State University’s Alumni Field in Fairborn. Carroll won the match, 4-0. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll’s Kellen Williams (18) gains control of a pass, as Springfield’s Peyton Bellew defends, during first-half action Oct. 18 at Wright State University’s Alumni Field. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_C18S11_PS.jpg Carroll’s Kellen Williams (18) gains control of a pass, as Springfield’s Peyton Bellew defends, during first-half action Oct. 18 at Wright State University’s Alumni Field. John Bombatch | Greene County News Springfield goalie Marshall Grooms dives after a first-half shot by Carroll’s Conner Bailey, in a boys high school soccer sectional tournament match, Oct. 18, at Wright State University’s Alumni Field, in Fairborn. Bailey’s shot sailed just wide of the left post. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_GroomsGK_PS.jpg Springfield goalie Marshall Grooms dives after a first-half shot by Carroll’s Conner Bailey, in a boys high school soccer sectional tournament match, Oct. 18, at Wright State University’s Alumni Field, in Fairborn. Bailey’s shot sailed just wide of the left post. John Bombatch | Greene County News Years from now, Carroll senior co-captain Sean Dosedel (16) will tell people that he briefly rode a Wildcat, and now he’ll have proof. Springfield was able to clear this corner kick, but Carroll won the match by a 4-0 score, Oct. 18 at Alumni Field. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_SCrum_PS.jpg Years from now, Carroll senior co-captain Sean Dosedel (16) will tell people that he briefly rode a Wildcat, and now he’ll have proof. Springfield was able to clear this corner kick, but Carroll won the match by a 4-0 score, Oct. 18 at Alumni Field. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

