Sam Lockwood was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for September for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Lockwood, a senior offensive and defensive lineman on the football team, represents his team and school with positivity every day and is a hardworking student who always has a smile on his face. He carries a 4.0 grade-point average and is member of student council and the Buccaneer Buddies program. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_SamLockwood_PS-1.jpg Sam Lockwood was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for September for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Lockwood, a senior offensive and defensive lineman on the football team, represents his team and school with positivity every day and is a hardworking student who always has a smile on his face. He carries a 4.0 grade-point average and is member of student council and the Buccaneer Buddies program. Ron Lea photo.