Rams score often in tourney opener

JAMESTOWN—The goals just kept coming for the Greeneview Rams as they shut out the Southeastern Trojans in their Division III girls high school soccer sectional tournament game by a score of 8-0 at Don Nock Field. The Rams sustained constant offensive pressure all night as they took shot after shot.

The eighth seeded Rams (11-4-1) looked dominant from the very beginning of the game. The team scored two goals in the first four minutes. As the game continued, the team kept shooting as they got scoring chance after scoring chance.

“We always focus on the first and last five minutes of the half,” Greeneview coach Shawn Brown said. “A lot of goals are scored in those times so I like the girls to come out hard and finish hard.”

Greeneview junior Faith Rutherford and freshman Kelsi Eakins led the way for the Rams with two goals each.

Senior Kayli Vipperman, junior Ericka Ramey and Sophomores Alexa Simpson and Josie Harris each scored once.

The Rams offense was on full display as the team connected on multiple pinpoint passes and quick developing plays. Their speed was evident in their play. There was even a section in the second half where the team scored three goals in less than three minutes.

“We want to see quick one-two touches,” Brown said. “We worked a lot in training on limiting our touches so we can get the ball off our foot and play real fast.”

The Rams probably would have scored even more goals if it weren’t for Southeastern goalie Alyssa Lambert making multiple saves throughout the night. Southeastern’s season ends with a 2-11-1 overall mark.

Coach Brown said he hopes this big win can help his team build momentum going forward in the postseason. The competition will only get tougher the further into the postseason the Rams go and Brown said that this game can be a building block for his team going forward.

“The girls executed the game plan we came in with to possess the ball well,” Brown said. “They need to build off that because as we get further in playoffs it will be harder to do that.”

The Rams play their second round Division III sectional tournament game at 7 p.m., Saturday Oct. 20 at Don Nock Field against Yellow Springs (2-12-1).

Greeneview senior Hannah Ferrell makes a cross pass early in the first half in a Division III sectional first round tournament game Oct. 16 against Southeastern. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_HannahFerrell_PS.jpg Greeneview senior Hannah Ferrell makes a cross pass early in the first half in a Division III sectional first round tournament game Oct. 16 against Southeastern. Joshua Woolverton | Greene County News Greeneview sophomore Alexa Simpson dribbles through midfield, Oct. 16, in the Division III girls high school sectional tournament soccer match against Southeastern, at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_AlexaSimpson_PS.jpg Greeneview sophomore Alexa Simpson dribbles through midfield, Oct. 16, in the Division III girls high school sectional tournament soccer match against Southeastern, at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. Joshua Woolverton | Greene County News

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is a student intern for Greene County News from Cedarville University.

