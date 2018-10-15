Sports Digest

Patriots sweep C-C Championships

FRANKLIN — The Greater Catholic League Coed Cross Country Championships were held Oct. 13 at Fenwick High School, and the Carroll High School boys and girls teams both claimed team wins. The Carroll boys won for the eighth year in a row and 12th out of the last 13 years. Carroll’s girls won after finishing second last season to complete the sweep for the Patriots.

BOYS TEAM SCORES: 1. Carroll 23; 2. Badin 47; 3. McNicholas 59; 4. Chaminade Julienne 113; 5. Fenwick 116; 6. Alter 176; 7. Roger Bacon 213; 8. Purcell Marian 236.

BOYS FIRST TEAM GCL (and overall place)

1. Grant Arnold – Carroll (GCL Runner of the Year); 2. Kevin Agnew, Carroll; 3. Michael Osgood, Carroll; 4. Mike Rand, Badin; 5. Ian Burt, McNicholas; 6. Owen Matthews, Badin; 7. Drew Maxwell, Carroll;

SECOND TEAM GCL (and overall place)

8. Dominic Siegel, Badin; 9. Charlie Taylor, McNicholas; 10. Andrew Connair, Carroll; 11. Kevin Spade, Badin; 12. Aiden Burt, McNicholas; 13. Ben Chartrand, Fenwick; 14. Trey Myers, Chaminade Julienne.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES: 1. Carroll 46; 2. Chaminade Julienne 72; 3. Fenwick 74; 4. Alter 82; 5. Badin 105; 6. McNicholas 119; 7. Roger Bacon 221.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM GCL (and overall place)

1. Paige Parrish – Badin (GCL Runner of the Year); 2. Hannah Tebbe, Fenwick; 3. Rachel Tebbe, Fenwick; 4. Rhianna Thomas, Carroll; 5. Claire Weaver, Chaminade Julienne; 6. Emma Gehret, Alter; 7. Sarah Ochs, Carroll;

GIRLS SECOND TEAM GCL (and overall place)

8. Cecilia Leopold, Carroll; 9. Madison Meixner, Chaminade Julienne; 10. Maria Weyer, Alter; 11. Jaina Hellman, Fenwick; 12. Amber Peaslee, Chaminade Julienne; 13. Trinity Raber, Carroll; 14. Meghan Schrand, Carroll.

Vikings defeat Fairborn

MIAMISBURG — The Skyhawk’s boys high school varsity soccer team lost 4-0, Oct. 13 to Miamisburg to finish their regular season with an overall record of 7-8-1. Miamisburg’s regular season record is 8-6-2 with the win. Zach Gilmann had a fantastic game in goal with 19 saves against Miamisburg, many of them being strong saves.

In junior varsity action, Fairborn also lost by a 4-0 score.

The Skyhawk​​​​s played their Division I first-round tournament game on Monday night hosting Sidney at the Fairborn Soccer Stadium.

Boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

