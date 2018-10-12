Sports Digest

Rams shutout Fairbanks

JAMESTOWN — Kaitlyn Hinkle, Kayli Vipperman, and Kelsi Eakins each scored goals, Faith Rutherford provided an assist, and Faith Rutherford and Kelsey Faris each had a goal and an assist as Greeneview’s girls high school soccer team claimed a 5-0 shutout win over Fairbanks on Oct. 11. With the win, Greeneview (10-3-1, 6-3-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) takes over sole possession of fourth place in the OHC, while Fairbanks (7-8-1, 5-4-0 OHC) falls into fifth place. Greeneview closes out its regular season schedule with a 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 13 match at Miami Valley School.

Indians fall to Southeastern

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville dropped a girls high school volleyball match Oct. 11 to Southeastern in four sets: 17-25, 25-19, 22-25, and 19-25.

Abigail Sheridan had 19 kills and one ace with 12 defensive digs, Regan Coffey had seven kills, Gabby Tobias had three aces and 27 defensive digs in the loss. Cedarville finishes its regular season 5-17 and will play its first round of tournament play at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17 against Franklin Monroe. That match will be held at Covington High School.

Greeneview closes with win

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview won its final girls high school volleyball match of the season 25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18 over Greenon. The Rams climb to a 20-2 record overall, 14-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. Ashley Schloss had a career-high 19 kills, Maddie Hines had 16 and Caitlin Sweat 12. Bryce Ratliff had 42 assists. Mady Brittingham had 20 digs followed closely by Bryce Ratliff with 19.

In junior varsity action, the JV Rams (16-6, 13-3 OHC) won 25-23, 24-26, 25-13. Leah Hoyle had 12 kills. Klarissa Knisley had 12 assists. Leah Hoyle and Elizabeth Reichley each had 12 digs.

Springfield downs Skyhawks

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield High defeated Fairborn by a 4-2 score, Oct. 11, in boys high school soccer. Zach Gilmann had a handful of great saves for the ‘Hawks. Joe Nickel scored on an assist from Troy Herald. Zayne Pacifico also scored on a penalty kick. The Hawks next play at 7 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 13 at Miamisburg.

Fairborn’s opening round of the Division I sectional soccer tournament will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15 when the Skyhawks will host Sidney.

Hornets upend Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Monroe scored twice to defeat host Bellbrook in girls high school soccer, Oct. 11. With the win, the visiting Hornets won the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division title with a 10-3-3 overall, 10-1-1 division record. Bellbrook finished second in the conference a half game behind at 11-4-1 overall, 10-2-0 in the SWBL Southwestern.

Bellbrook is the No. 3 seed in the Division II girls soccer sectional tournament. They have a first-round bye, but will host the winner of either No. 7 Chaminade Julienne or No. 13 Stivers in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

Boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

