Sports Digest

Rams beat Southeastern

JAMESTOWN — Nick Clevenger ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns, while Clay Payton ran for 120 yards and two scores as Greeneview beat Southeastern, 42-14, Oct. 5.

The Rams are 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division and are projected to be fourth in Division V Region 20 computer ratings.

Ian Tamplin and Craig Finley also had touchdown runs for Greeneview, which had 380 total yards, 344 on the ground. The Rams did not punt and converted seven of eight third-down plays.

Defensively, Payton had 16 tackles, 10 solo. Mike Hanson and Dakota Mangan each had a sack. The Rams had nine tackles for a loss, totalling 32 yards.

Southeastern actually scored first, but the Rams then scored four straight touchdowns before allowing another point. Payton scored the first two TDs for the rams, one from 39 yards, the other from one yard as they led 14-7 at halftime.

Clevenger then scored two straight in the third quarter, one from the seven-yard line, the other from the one.

After another Southeastern TD early in the fourth, Tamplin and Finley each scored on one-yard runs to put the game away.

Jon Brakeall made five extra points. Hunter Anderson made the final conversion.

H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday, Oct. 5

Alter 54, Carroll 7

Bellbrook 41, Eaton 6

Greeneview 42, Southeastern 14

Madison-Plains 22, Cedarville 8

Trotwood-Madison 42, Fairborn 6

Wayne 49, Beavercreek 17

Xenia 52, Stebbins 10

THIS WEEK

Friday, Oct. 12

Brookville at Bellbrook

Fairborn at Springboro

Greeneview at Cedarville

Roger Bacon at Carroll

Springfield at Beavercreek

Xenia at West Carrollton

DriftIndy Halloween Bash

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

