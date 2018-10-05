Bucs enjoy Homecoming rout of Stebbins

XENIA — In wasn’t one of Xenia’s prettiest football games, but the scoreboard sure looked good.

Despite 13 penalties, including two on the game’s first two plays, the host Buccaneers made the most out of their Homecoming with a 52-10 win over Stebbins.

Sincere Wells unofficially gained a game-high 130 yards while scoring touchdown runs of 6, 17, 1 and 4 yards to lead the Xenia ground game. The Greater Western Ohio Conference’s rushing leader now unofficially has 1,168 yards in seven games played. His additional four TDs ties him for the league lead in touchdown runs as well with 16.

Maybe it was the excitement and pageantry of Homecoming. Maybe the Bucs were just a little out of synch at the start of Friday’s game. Whatever the reason, Xenia began the night with a delay of game penalty, followed by an illegal procedure whistle to set the Bucs back a bit on their opening drive.

Stebbins capitalized on Xenia’s opening possession woes when junior placekicker Trey Honious chipped in a 38-yard field goal to put the Indians out in front, 3-0, early in the opening quarter.

Christian Lair’s interception of a Stebbins pass on the Indians’ second possession seemed to fire up the Bucs.

Five plays later, Wells scored the first of his four touchdowns. A Hayden Falvey extra point gave Xenia a 7-3 lead, and they never trailed again. Wells scored again, this time from 17 yards out, with 2:17 left in the first half. Falvey booted another PAT and the Bucs went into the halftime lockerroom out in front, 14-3.

Wells scored his third TD of the night on Xenia’s first drive of the second half. On the extra point try, holder Blayne Dudley made a nifty quick pitch to Markus Allen who was racing across the field to the left for the two-point conversion and a 22-3 lead.

Xenia senior linebacker Nick Willis returned an interception 47 yards for the Bucs next score. After another Falvey kick, Xenia was in command, 29-3.

Things got worse for Stebbins on the team’s next possession. Forced to punt from their own end zone, the snap sailed over Honious and out of the end zone for a Buccaneers safety and a 31-3 fourth-quarter lead.

Wells recorded his fourth score on a 4-yard run with 6:32 left to play. Falvey’s kick made it 38-3, good guys.

After Stebbins went three plays and out, Xenia (4-3, 1-0 GWOC South) took over possession on the Indians 45-yard line. On one play, junior wideout Brett Russell took a pitchout to the right side and scampered 45 yards for another Xenia TD. Falvey’s leg was probably sore by now, but he booted another extra point anyway for a 45-3 lead with just over 3 minutes left to play.

Stebbins did manage to put together the game’s longest — and prettiest — touchdown passing play, though.

With 2:49 left to play, Indians quarterback Austin Womack lofted a pass over the right shoulder of wide receiver Andre Snow who stayed in stride and raced 80 yards for the Indians’ lone touchdown of the contest.

Xenia had their backups in for much of the fourth quarter, but that didn’t keep them from scoring again.

With Isaiah Hoyt in at QB, the lanky sophomore handed off to freshman Mason Capps who went 63 yards for the final score of the night. Yet another Falvey kick and the Buccaneers were celebrating a homecoming win.

The last time Xenia had scored more points came back on Oct. 28, 2016 in a 54-40 home win over Fairborn.

The Bucs head south to take on GWOC South foe West Carrollton at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12 for their next contest. Stebbins (0-7, 0-2 GWOC South) will host Trotwood-Madison that same night.

Xenia senior running back Sincere Wells (32) breaks out of a Stebbins tackle on his way to a first-half gain, Oct. 5, at Doug Adams Stadium. Wells scored four touchdowns and rushed for a game-best 130 yards in Xenia’s 52-10 win. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_SincereWells_PS.jpg Xenia senior running back Sincere Wells (32) breaks out of a Stebbins tackle on his way to a first-half gain, Oct. 5, at Doug Adams Stadium. Wells scored four touchdowns and rushed for a game-best 130 yards in Xenia’s 52-10 win. Xenia High School senior lineman Sam Lockwood (54) charges through the Buccaneers banner prior to the start of Friday’s Homecoming game against Stebbins. The host Bucs won the Oct. 5 contest, 52-10. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_SamLockwood_PS.jpg Xenia High School senior lineman Sam Lockwood (54) charges through the Buccaneers banner prior to the start of Friday’s Homecoming game against Stebbins. The host Bucs won the Oct. 5 contest, 52-10. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

