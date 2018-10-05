Joyner, Magic Johnson to speak at CSU Luncheon

WILBERFORCE — Radio personality Tom Joyner and Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson are both scheduled to speak at the 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame induction, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North, in Beavercreek.

The university will honor 2018 hall of fame inductees Jon Bradford (Football, Class of 1975), Edward “Bee” Bryant (Basketball, Class of ‘67), Marvin Coleman (Football), Larry Kelly (Football, Class of ‘83), Marvin Pope (Football), Charles Walker (Football, Class of ‘61) and the 1993 men’s and women’s track & field teams coached by Joshua Culbreath.

The Central State athletic department will also pay special recognition to CSU’s 1968 men’s basketball team. Led by coach Bill Lucas, the ‘68 Marauders finished the season with a 32-4 overall record while claiming the program’s second NAIA National Championship with a dramatic 51-48 win over Fairmount State in the championship game.

Joyner will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. As host of the nationally syndicated radio program The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Joyner empowers and entertains more than 7.4 million listeners each week on nearly 100 radio stations nationwide. A recognized leader within the industry and his community, Joyner has received many accolades throughout his career, including the National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Award, Billboard’s “Best Urban Contemporary Air Personality” award, the NAACP Image Award and many more including honorary doctorates. He has been inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Johnson is scheduled to attend the event and provide remarks. Having left the basketball court for the boardroom, Johnson has successfully parlayed his skills and tenacity on the court into the business world as Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE). MJE provides high-quality products and services that focus primarily on ethnically diverse and under served urban communities through strategic alliances, investments, consulting and endorsements.

The 2018 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased online at centralstate.universitytickets.com.

The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

For more information on Central State University athletics, please visit maraudersports.com/ .

