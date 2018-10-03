Beavercreek wins Nike meet

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls cross country team won the championship meet in the first Nike Valley Twilight Sept.. 29 in Terre Haute, Ind.

This new competition was aimed to bring together the best high school cross country teams in the midwest. The BHS team finished strong, claiming four of the top 10 finishing spots en route to 59 points. Carmel, an Indianapolis suburb, was second with 84 points.

Junior Taylor Ewert won in 17:26.2, one of the fastest times in Nike course history. Junior Jodie Pierce (17:51.7) was second, junior Savannah Roark (18:25.5) fifth, sophomore Julz Williams (18:40.3) 10th and Anya Berrara (19:58.) 49th.

The championship race organizers displayed a set of fireworks just after the start of their race and then again after the awards ceremony.