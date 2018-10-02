Sports Digest

Golden Eagles ranked No. 3

COLUMBUS — The Bellbrook High School Golden Eagles are the lone Greene County area football team to be ranked in the latest Associated Press state poll. Bellbrook (6-0) is ranked No. 3 in Division III, behind No. 2 Chaminade Julienne and top ranked Canfield.

The top seven schools in the latest D-III state poll are undefeated. Bellbrook plays at Eaton for its next game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5.

Xenia Metro League girls team holding tryouts, open gyms

XENIA — A Xenia girls basketball team is forming for fourth through sixth graders on the Legacy Christian Academy grounds. The team will play in the competitive Dayton Metro League. Two open gyms will take place, one from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 and another from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Legacy Christian gym, located at 1101 Wesley Ave., in Xenia.

Tryouts for the competitive team will be held from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Cost for the Dayton Metro League season is $165, which includes league fees and uniform costs. For more information, please contact Mark Combs at (937) 470-8155.

Area teams going pink

XENIA — Several area high school football teams are participating in pink games to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Athletic trainers will use pink towels at designated games and pink footballs will be thrown into the stands during the game. Friday, Oct. 5: Alter at Carroll; Madison Plains at Cedarville; and Stebbins at Xenia. Friday, Oct 12: Xenia at West Carrollton.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

DriftIndy Halloween Bash

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

