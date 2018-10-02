Golf scramble raises money

Submitted photo

Xenia Elks Lodge 668 held its first golf scramble fundraiser open to the public, Sept. 22 at the WGC Golf Course. Nearly 60 golfers played, helping the lodge raise $4,000 for the Ohio Elks Association’s Cerebral Palsy charity. This charity provides financial aid to Cerebral Palsy treatment centers throughout Ohio. In addition, the lodge donated $1,500 to the Dayton Children’s Hospital Cerebral Palsy program. Scramble winners (left to right) were Kenny Oemisch, Brian Newton, Doug Osten, and Dave Osten.