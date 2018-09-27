Sports Digest

Xenia’s Mardis headed to GWOC final

ARCANUM — Xenia freshman Brynna Mardis shot a 98, Sept. 26, at Beechwood Golf Course at the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s postseason girls high school golf tournament.

With that score, Mardis qualifies for Saturday’s final championship Round at 8:30 am. Saturday, Sept. 29 at Beechwood.

The top four teams, and the low 16 qualifiers on non-qualifying teams advanced. Mardis had the fourth lowest score of that category and now competes in the round of 36, Saturday.

Bellbrook reserve golfers lose

BELLBROOK — Kane Ely shot a 41 to lead Bellbrook’s reserve golfers in a 179-195 loss to Oakwood’s reserves Sept. 27. Richard Astroski added a 50, Westin Davis 51, and David Duckro 53.

Bellbrook-Valley View on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles’ crucial road game against Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern divisional foe Valley View, Friday, Sept. 28 at Germantown’s Barker Field will be broadcast on the Gem City Sports Network.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

Area teams going pink

XENIA — Several area high school football teams are participating in pink games to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Athletic trainers will use pink towels at designated games and pink footballs will be thrown into the stands during the game.

Oct. 5: Alter at Carroll; Madison Plains at Cedarville; and Stebbins at Xenia. Oct 17: Xenia at West Carrollton.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch Oct. 12

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

DriftIndy Halloween Bash

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp preview offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

