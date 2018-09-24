Rams bounce back for win

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview bounced back from a disappointing loss to Mechanicsburg with a 35-0 pasting of Northeastern, Sept. 21.

Rams quarterback Nick Clevenger threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two others to lead the 4-1 Rams. Clay Payton ran for the other touchdown.

Clevenger completed 15 of 20 passes for 277 yards and also carried the ball seven times for 36 yards. Payton ran 13 times for 82 yards, while Ian Tamplin chipped in six carries for 75 yards.

Collin Wilson caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, while Deven Hendricks caught four passes for 74 yards. Taylor Stinson had three catches for 87 yards and one TD, a 73-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

The Rams netted 465 total yards while holding the Jets to just 197.

Defensively, Payton had 14 tackles to lead the way.

The win keeps the Rams in the Division V playoff race. According to projections at joeeitel.com, the Rams are fifth in Region 20. The top eight teams qualify to make the playoffs. According to Drew Pasteur, another playoff prognosticator, the Rams have a 97 percent chance to make the playoffs at 8-2.

The Rams next visit 2-3 Greenon on Friday, Sept. 28.