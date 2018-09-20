Sports Digest

Bellbrook tennis wins

VANDALIA — Bellbrook won all three singles matches in a 3-2 win over Butler in girls high school tennis Sept. 19. Andrea Szep won, 6-0, 6-1, at first singles; Nitika Arora won, 6-2, 6-2, at second singles; and Anika Arora won, 6-1, 6-0, at third singles.

Bellbrook reserve golfers win

BELLBROOK — Westin Davis shot a 50 and Kane Ely 52 to lead Bellbrook’s reserve golf team to a 215-218 win over Fairborn Sept. 19. Cam Earley shot 56 for Bellbrook, while Richard Astroski added 57. Fairborn’s Andrew Yeary was medalist with a 48.

Bellbrook blanks Eaton

BELLBROOK — Leila Donnerberg, Jade Midtlein and Shannon Reuber each scored as Bellbrook shutout Eaton, 3-0, in girls soccer Sept. 18. Lydia Travis and Chloe Crompton had assists. The reserve team won, 6-0.

Greeneview golfers win again

JAMESTOWN — Mason Witt shot 34 and Wade Wilson a career-low 42 to lead Greeneview to a 165-249 win over Southeastern in boys golf Sept. 18. Eli Beekman shot 44, Levi Bradds 45, Matt Hovan 48, and Detric Hovan 50.

Cedarville ends regular season

CEDARVILLE — Adan Wood shot a 41 to lead Cedarville to a 174-192 win over Springfield Catholic in boys golf Sept. 18. Caleb Smith and Logan Brennaman each shot 44 and Jadon Horsley 45 for the 13-3 Indians, who finished first in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division. The OHC tournament was Sept. 19.

Greeneview sweeps Triad

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview had little trouble with Triad Sept. 18, posting a 24-14, 25-13, 25-18 win in girls volleyball. Ashley Schloss had 16 kills, six digs, five aces and two blocks to lead the Rams. Bryce Ratliff had 37 assists and 10 digs. Mady Brittingham had 10 kills for Greeneview, 12-1 overall, 8-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. The reserve team won, 17-25, 25-21, 25-13. Leah Hoyle and Klarissa Knisley had five kills each, while Elizabeth Reichley and Ellie Harlow had nine digs each. The reserves are 8-5 overall and 7-2 in the OHC.

Greeneview shuts out Mechanicsburg

JAMESTOWN — Josie Faris scored a pair of goals and had an assist, and Kayli Vipperman, Sam Spaller and Casie Wheeler each scored one as Greeneview beat Mechanicsburg, 5-1, in girls soccer Sept. 18. Kelsi Eakins had a pair of assists for the Rams.

‘Creek golf scramble Sept. 29

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hosting the third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

Eagles, Patriots on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch Oct. 12

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

DriftIndy Halloween Bash at Kil-Kare

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

