WSU mens soccer continues unbeaten streak

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s soccer team returned to action Sept. 18 when Eastern Illinois came to Alumni Field. The Raiders controlled the pace of play for the majority of the match and came away with a convincing 2-0 victory.

The Raiders opened the match with an offensive presence, and did not relent through the opening 45 minutes. After a reckless challenge by Eastern Illinois defender Erik Isaksson in the 14th minute, Jackson Dietrich stepped up to take a free kick just outside the 18-yard box.

Dietrich bent the ball around the Panthers’ wall, and past a diving Jonathan Burke to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead. Eastern Illinois was unable to slow down the Raider attack for much of the first frame, as the Raiders would finish the first half holding an 8-3 shot advantage, as well as the 1-0 lead.

The theme of the first half carried over into the second, with the Raiders controlling the majority of play. Eastern Illinois was unable to get anything going on the Raiders’ end of the field, thanks in large part to the strong defensive shape for Wright State.

In the 58th minute, a Raider went down in the Eastern Illinois box, and a penalty kick was awarded. Deri Corfe stepped up to the spot, and buried the ball into the right side of the net after a great hesitation move, putting the Raiders on top 2-0. It was a quiet night in net for Joel Sundell who turned away the only two shots on net.

The Raiders (5-0-1) will continue their three-match homestand and Horizon League play 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 when the Cleveland State Vikings come to Alumni Field.