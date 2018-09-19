Sports Digest

WSU finishes second

CHESTERTON, Ind. — The Wright State golf team finished second overall Sept. 18 at the Crusader Classic. As a team, Wright State shot 293-288-292 — 873. Sophomore Austin Schoonmaker placed tied for third at 71-72-73 — 216 while Bryce Haney was tied for fifth at 73-73-71 — 217.

The Raiders will next be in action Oct. 8-9 at the Cleveland State Invitational.

Malone outlasts CU

CEDARVILLE — Malone prevailed in four long sets against Cedarville University in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s volleyball contest Sept. 18 at the Callan Athletic Center.

The Pioneers won by scores of 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 28-26 in the two-plus hour marathon. Taylor Wilkerson exploded for career-highs of 21 kills and 25 digs for the Yellow Jackets, 2-11 overall and 1-5 G-MAC. Lauren Willow added 12 kills and a match-high eight blocks while Sara Beste contributed a season-high 11 kills with 17 digs. Sierra Schuitema set up 30 assists. Lindsey Bray was good for 15 assists and 15 digs with 16 more digs from Autumn Foust.

Otterbein clips Jackets

CEDARVILLE — Otterbein spoiled Alan Edlund’s first match as head coach of the Cedarville University Jackets Sept. 18 with a 5-2 non-conference result at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex.

The Cardinals, 2-0, swept the doubles to secure the first point. Liana English was a straight-set winner at #1 singles 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 for Cedarville. The other point came from #3 Rosie Thompson, 6-2, 6-3.

Jackets place 10th

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jared Hoelzen finished 17th and Cedarville University placed 10th as a team in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s Fall Invitational, Sept. 18 at the Otter Creek Golf Course.

Hoelzen carded 75-74-74-223 (7 over) in the event which featured 27 holes each day. Freshman Cody Cogdill tied for 33rd place following rounds of 78-78-75 — 231 (15 over). Other Yellow Jacket scores included Hayden James (77-74-81 — 232), Isaac Wood (84-77-79 — 240), and Ben Sheard (80-87-79 — 246). Hillsdale won the team title with 291-289-286 — 865. Cedarville totaled 310-303-307 — 920.

They play again Oct. 8-9 at Tiffin.

Garlock POW

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University junior goalkeeper Allison Garlock was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, Sept. 17.

The Lebanon native registered back-to-back shutouts as the Yellow Jackets blanked Lake Erie (4-0) and Ursuline (1-0) in a pair of league home contests. Garlock tallied two saves against Lake Erie. She was not called upon to make any stops against Ursuline, who was limited to three shots total in the match. Since returning to action, Garlock has registered three consecutive clean sheets in as many appearances. She now has 11 career shutouts, which currently ties her for third place with Melissa Fawcett on CU’s all-time list.

WSU men enter Top Drawer

FAIRBORN — Top Drawer Soccer released its rankings for the week of Sept. 17 and for the first time this season the Wright State Raiders found themselves amongst the top 25 teams in the country. Wright State landed at the No. 25 spot and was the only Horizon League school to crack the Top 25.

“We are excited to see ourselves in the Top 25,” said head coach Jake Slemker. “That being said, we have a very busy next seven days, and we are focused on the work that needs to get done in that time.”

CSU away Saturday

WILBERFORCE — Central State University football team travels to rival Kentucky State for a 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 contest in Frankfort, Ky. This is SIAC conference play. The Marauders are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the SIAC West, while Kentucky State is currently 0-3 overall. Saturday’s game with CSU will be Kentucky State’s first SIAC contest of the season.

Wilberforce golf tourney Friday

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

DriftIndy Halloween Bash at Kil-Kare

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

November boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

