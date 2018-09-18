Maddix O’Bryant (right) of Xenia works to control the ball as Greeneview’s Gavin Anderson defends, Sept. 15, in Jamestown.

Xenia goalie J.T. Patterson stops a breakaway by Greeneview point leader Tyler Hurley early in the first half, Sept. 15 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown.

Darian England, of Greeneview (11) stretches to try and get the ball away from Xenia’s Logan Higgins, Sept. 15 in a boys high school soccer match at Jamestown’s Don Nock Field.

Dru Arrasmith of Greeneview (9) and Xenia’s Cameron Atkinson try to keep the ball inbounds, during a boys high school soccer match Sept. 15 in Jamestown. Xenia won the nonleague match, 2-1.

Greeneview junior Darian England (left) and Xenia sophomore Logan Higgins go up to head the ball, during Saturday’s boys high school soccer match at Don Nock Field in Jamestown.