Rams, Bucs battle to tie

JAMESTOWN—The Greeneview Rams girls soccer team tied the Xenia Buccaneers on Sept 15 with a score of 1-1 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. The Rams had strong ball possession and good offensive zone time, however Xenia’s defense kept them from scoring more than once.

“We’ve been working with our defense a lot the last week,” Xenia coach Harold DeLotelle said. “I was impressed with them tonight.”

The Rams scored the only goal in the first half off of a corner kick. Hannah Ferrell kicked the corner, placing the ball right by the goal line where Kayli Vipperman headed the ball into the goal.

In the second half the Rams had multiple rushes toward the goal, but the Xenia defense kept them from scoring each time.

Xenia was able to make a strong push late in the second half and junior Alyssia Echols was able to score one to tie the game.

“We got a little unlucky there at the end,” Greeneview coach Shawn Brown said. “Sometimes that happens and you just got to keep playing hard and hope to be at your best come playoff time.”

Greeneview’s record is now 4-1-1 while Xenia’s is 2-3-3.

Unfortunately, Xenia senior defenseman Callie Warner went down with an injury after a collision with only four minutes left in the game. She had to be carted off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury.

“I hate to see her get hurt,” DeLotelle said. “She was just coming back from being injured for a long while and I hope she’s going to be okay.”

Greeneview will play next at home against Clinton Massie at 5:30 p.m., Thursday Sept 20.

Xenia’s next game will be at Stebbins High School at 7:15 p.m., Wednesday Sept 19 in Riverside.

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is a journalism student intern from Cedarville University.

