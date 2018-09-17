Sports Digest

Arnold leads Carroll at Friendship

CEDARVILLE — Grant Arnold ran second overall and Kevin Agnew seventh to help Carroll finish ninth in the boys Division I high school portion of the Cedarville Friendship Invitational, Sept. 15, on the Cedarville University campus.

The race featured 27 teams. Arnold ran 16:22.9 and Agnew 16:42.1 to lead the Patriots, who had 249 total points.

Bellbrook (298) was 11th led by Takumi Ford (17:28.5) in 26th, Bryce Levine (17:52.7) 47th and Clay Cavanaugh (17:58.9) 53rd. Upper Arlington won with 119 points.

Bellbrook’s girls (306 points) were 12th out of 19 teams. Ally Jiovani (22:11.3) was 46th overall (39th for scoring), followed by Addie Hahn (22:19.7) in 56th overall (45th for scoring).

Cedarville’s boys were fourth in the D-II/III race with 165 points. Ethan Wallis (16:55.3) was second and Trent Koning (17:13.1) fourth for the Indians. Fairfield-Leesburg won with 74 points.

Carroll’s girls ran sixth in the D-II/III race with 242 points.

Trinity Raber (22:23.3) was 19th overall (16th for scoring) and Rhianna Thomas (22:28.4) 22nd overall (19th for scoring) to lead Carroll. Cedarville’s girls (472) were 18th, led by Sammi Bigham (24:27.5) 82nd overall (74th for scoring).

Springfield Shawnee (128) won the girls race.

Beavercreek boys win again

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek boys high school soccer team continued its hot streak, beating Westerville North, 4-0, Sept. 15. Phillip Wynn scored two goals, while Hunter Jackson and Ryan Wightman each had one. Wightman, Gavyn Coots and Caleb Russell had assists for the 8-1 Beavers, who have won three straight by a combined score of 15-3.

Carroll tops Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Carroll gave Bellbrook its first loss in girls high school soccer Sept. 15, winning, 2-1. Hailee Adams scored for the 7-1-1 Golden Eagles. Jillian Roberts and Ava Lickliter scored for Carroll, 2-3-2.

Casaletto second

CEDARVILLE — Kayla Casaletto was the runner-up and the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets placed third as a team in the 28th Annual Friendship Invitational Sept. 15 at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

Casaletto toured the 5,000 meters in 18:32.9 while freshman Alayna Ackley finished eighth in 19:16.7.

Morehead State won the college team title over 14 other schools with 32 points. Wright State was next with 48 points and Cedarville came in third with 74. Rachel Sweeney placed 20th in 19:46.8. Remington Hobsom was 29th in 20:09.9 with Sarah Hoffman 32nd in 20:14.5. Rounding out the host’s top seven were Skyler Farrand (35th; 20:17.4) and Elizabeth Bassett (41st; 20:39.7).

WSU posts win

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Jumping its record to 8-3, the Wright State University volleyball team pulled out a 3-2 win over Cornell Sept. 15 in the second day of the Crusader Classic by scores of 25-11, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10. WSU is now 8-3.

Double-figure kill days by Alannah Lemming and Celia Powers with 14 each plus Teddie Sauer with 11 paced the attack as Lainey Stephenson pinned 43 assists with 14 digs. Jenna Story ended with 22 digs, and Taylor Gibson posted four service aces of the 11 total by the Raiders.

CU nets third shutout

CEDARVILLE — Olivia Hoffman’s blast late in the first half gave the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets women’s soccer team a 1-0 Great Midwest Athletic Conference result Sept. 15 at home over Ursuline.

It was the third consecutive shutout for goalkeeper Allison Garlock and Cedarville, 5-1 overall and 4-1 G-MAC. Rose Anthony stole the ball at the top of the 18 from an Arrows defender and delivered the ball to Hoffman in the 43rd minute. The freshman took one touch and ripped a shot high into the corner for her third goal of the season. CU maintained control outshooting the visitors 21-3 overall and 6-0 on goal. The Yellow Jackets also attempted more corner kicks, 11-2.

WSU finishes strong

CEDARVILLE — The Wright State University women’s cross country team continued the success off their strong performance at the Queen City Invitational, finishing second out of 16 competing teams at the Friendship Invitational hosted by Cedarville University, Sept. 15. The men’s team placed sixth, which included two top-20 times in the 8k distance.

At the 5k distance, junior Shelby Nolan placed fourth with a time of 18:40.8, just behind junior Victoria Angelopoulos who placed fifth with a time of 19:10.6.

Raider Cross Country will be back in action 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 when they travel to Akron.

Jackets edge Bellarmine

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University began the 2018-19 men’s college tennis season by nipping Bellarmine (Ky.) University, 4-3, in a non-conference encounter staged Sept. 15 at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex.

Only one point is awarded for doubles in the new Division II scoring format this year. The Jackets earned the marker with wins at No. 1 doubles by Matt Brumbaugh and Alex Totten (6-4) and at No. 2 by freshmen Cole Moss and Dawson Poling (7-6).

A split in the six singles matches gave the hosts the victory. Winners were No. 1 singles Brumbaugh (6-1, 6-3), No. 2 Totten (6-1, 6-1), and No. 5 singles Timmy O’Brien (6-4, 6-2).

Jackets fall short

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky Wesleyan University downed Cedarville University in four sets during a Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s volleyball match played Sept. 15 inside Jones Gym.

The Panthers were 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, 25-21 winners to improve to 8-6 overall and 3-3 G-MAC. Taylor Wilkerson pounded a career-high 18 kills for Cedarville, 2-10 and 1-4 G-MAC. Lauren Willow contributed 12 kills with three blocks. Faith Ferris tallied eight kills with three blocks and Sara Beste added eight kills and a team-high 22 digs. Sierra Schuitema produced 28 assists with three service aces. Autumn Foust had 18 digs.

Rock stymies Cedarville

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University made the most of its only shot on goal and defeated the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets, 1-0, in non-conference men’s college soccer action Sept. at Jame Egli Field.

The hosts found the net in the 12th minute and that’s all they needed to improve to 2-3-1 overall. Cedarville, 3-3-1, suffered its second straight 1-0 non-league reversal on the road. The Jackets were credited with more shots overall (7-5) as well as on goal (4-1). The remaining 11 matches of the Yellow Jackets’ regular season will all be played within the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.