Sports Digest

Beavercreek top rated in area

XENIA — After spending a week behind rival Centerville, the Beavercreek boys high school soccer team reclaimed the top spot in the Miami Valley Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association area poll with 84 points. The defending Division I state champs are three points ahead of the Elks. Carroll is third, three points behind Centerville.

Belbrook is No. 5 in the D-II poll, while Yellow Springs (third) and Greeneview (sixth) are ranked in D-III.

Beavercreek’s girls are a unanimous No. 1 in the D-I poll with 100 points, 10 ahead of Springboro. Bellbrook’s girls are second in D-II, while Carroll is fifth. Greeneview is ninth in D-III.

Beavers top Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — Phillip Wynn had two goals and an assist to lead Beavercreek to a 9-2 win over Springfield in high school boys soccer Sept. 13. Other goals came from Gavyn Coots, Ryan Wightman, Vaughn Ernst, Mark Rzecznik, Alexander Ward, Caleb Russell, and Destiny Ezeliora.

Assists came from Christopher Borges, Coots, Wightman, Ernst, Ward, Russell and Ezeliora. The Beavers are 7-1-0 overall and 5-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference National East. They host Westerville North at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

Greeneview golfers top Greenon

JAMESTOWN — Mason Witt shot 37 and Wade Wilson 46 to lead Greeneview to a 188-220 win over Greenon in boys high school golf Sept. 13.

Rams top F-M

JAMESTOWN — Gavin Anderson had a pair of goals to lead Greeneview to a 5-1 non-league win over Franklin-Monroe in boys high school soccer Sept. 13. Tyler Hurley, Dru Arrasmith, and Quenten Conley also scored for the Rams. Lane Hilderbrandt had two assists, while Braydan Dobney, Hurley, and Conley each had one.

Hunter Anderson had two saves for the 5-0-1 Rams.

Greeneview edges DC

JAMESTOWN — Faith Rutherford scored both goals, on on an assist from Josie Faris, as Greeneview topped Dayton Christian, 2-1, in girls high school soccer Sept. 13.

Cedarville golfers win

CEDARVILLE — The Indians improved to 11-3 overall and in the Ohio Heritage Conference with a 175-247 boys high school golf win over Southeastern, Sept. 13. Adam Wood shot 42, Caleb Smith 43, Jadon Horsley and Mitch Rogers 45 each and Logan Brennaman 46.

Cedarville VB loses

CEDARVILLE — Abigail Sheridan had nine kills to pace Cedarville in an 8-25, 7-25, 14-25 loss to Fairbanks in high school volleyball Sept. 13.

Greenon beats Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Reagan McIntire shot 52, Rachel Strickle 53, Kalyn Biggs 54, and Ella Houser 56 as Greeneview lost, 196-215, to Greenon in non-league girls high school golf Sept. 13.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

‘Creek Hockey hosting golf scramble

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hosting the third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., at Wright Patterson AFB.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. Golf and dinner is $75, golf only is $55, dinner only $25. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

Eagles, Patriots on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

DriftIndy Halloween Bash

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

