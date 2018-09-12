Sports Digest

Greeneview goes low for win

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview shot a season low score in beating Madison Plains, 166-169, in high school boys golf Sept. 11. Mason Witt shot 37 and Eli Beekman 40 to lead the Rams. Levi Bradds added 43, Matt Hovan 46, and Detric Hovan 47.

Rams VB loses first

JAMESTOWN — Fairbanks won the battle of the Ohio Heritage Conference’s top high school volleyball teams, beating Greeneview, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18 on Sept. 11. Bryce Ratliff had 29 assists to go over the 1,000 mark for her career. Maddie Hines and Ashley Schloss had nine kills each, while Caitlin Sweat had 10 digs and six kills. Greeneview is 8-1 overall.

The reserve team lost, 19-25, 11-25. Leah Hoyle had seven digs and four kills. Elizabeth Reichley had seven digs.

Cedarville wins pair

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville won a pair of golf matches this week, topping Greenon, 188-198, and Madison Plains 185-185, winning on a tiebreaker with the fifth-best score.

In the win over Greenon Sept. 11, Adam Wood shot 42, Mitch Rogers 48, and Caleb Smith and Logan Brennaman each turned in a 49.

In the Madison Plains win Sept. 10, Wood shot 37, Smith 46, and Brennaman, Jadon Horsley, and Rogers finished at 51 each.

Greenon edges Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Rachel Strickle was co-medalist with a 46 but Greenon topped Greeneview, 201-203, in girls golf Sept. 11. Reagan McIntire shot 49, Kayln Biggs 53, Karley Macduff 55, Darby Nolen 56, and Ella Houser 66 for the Rams.

Bellbrook cruises by Carlisle

BELLBROOK — Benton Miller took medalist honors with a 40 and Zach Crampton fired a 41 to lead Bellbrook to a 172-193 win over Carlisle in boys high school golf Sept. 11. Ryan Wehner added 45, and Hunter Turner 46 for the Golden Eagles.

Mechanicsburg tops Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Abigail Sheridan had nine kills, six digs, one block, and one ace in Cedarville’s 20-25, 15-25, 19-25 loss to Mechanicsburg in girls high school volleyball Sept. 11. Gabby Tobias had 18 digs, one kill, two assists and two aces. Cedarville was scheduled to host Fairbanks Thursday, Sept. 13.

Bellbrook reserves post win

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook reserve boys high school golf team topped Monroe’s reserves, 198-219, Sept. 11. Gabe Hine was medalist with a 46, while Ryan Swanson shot 49. Cameron Earley added a 51, and David Duckro 52.

WSU finishes seventh

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Wright State University golf team tied for seventh after the final round of the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational Sept. 10-11. Sophomore Austin Schoonmaker led the Raiders by finishing tied for ninth while shooting 70-68 — 138 while Mitch Lehigh ended tied for 21st at 70-71 — 141. As a team, Wright State shot 286-284 — 570.

The Raiders will next play in the Crusader Collegiate Sept. 17-18 at Valparaiso University in Chesterton, Ind.

Wilberforce golf tourney set

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

‘Creek golf scramble Sept. 29

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hosting the third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. Golf and dinner is $75, golf only is $55, dinner only $25. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

GCSN football schedule listed

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

Boot camp offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

