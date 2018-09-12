Record field expected for Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE — A record turnout of approximately 3,500 competitors is expected for the 28th Annual Friendship Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Cedarville University.

A total of 14 colleges and universities, three running clubs, 70 high schools, and 45 middle schools are set to come to the Yellow Jackets’ Elvin R. King Cross Country Course for nine races.

Joining Cedarville on the college list are Bethel (Ind.), Central State, Cincinnati Christian, Dayton, Indiana East, Indiana Tech, Miami (Ohio), Ohio Dominican, Shawnee State, Wilberforce, Wilmington, Wright State and West Virginia Tech.

The men’s college 8K gets the day started at 9:30 a.m. followed by the college women’s 5K at 10:15.

The boys high school Division I 5K (Gold) is scheduled for 10:50 with the girls at 11:25.

The high school boys Blue 5K (Divisions II and III) will be at 12:05 p.m. followed by the girls at 12:40.

The boys middle school hits the 3,200-meter course at 1:20 p.m. with the girls at 1:50. An one-mile Open Fun Run ends the day at 2:20 p.m.

The Elvin R. King Cross Country Course is located just north of the Village of Cedarville on State Route 72.

Admission fee is $7 per vehicle with ample parking at the course.

For more information on the Friendship Invitational and Cedarville University athletics, please visit yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/ .