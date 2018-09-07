Sports Digest

Bellbrook edges Waynesville

BELLBROOK — Ryan Wehner shot 37 and Hunter Turner 38 to lead Bellbrook to a 163-166 win over Waynesville in boys high school golf Sept. 6. Benton Miller added a 43 and Zach Crampton a 45 for the Golden Eagles.

Greeneview girls top Franklin

JAMESTOWN — Rachel Strickle took medalist honors with a 50 and Reagan McIntire shot a 51 to lead Greeneview to a 213-241 win over Franklin in girls high school golf Sept. 6. Greeneview is 4-5 overall.

Cedarville drops VB match

CEDARVILLE — Abigail Sheridan had 11 kills, six digs, three solo blocks and two aces in a 15-25, 25-23, 19-25, 16-25 loss to Northeastern in girls high school volleyball Sept. 6. Gabby Tobias had 19 digs, while Elly Coe had 23 assists, eight digs, four kills, three aces, and one block. Cedarville is 2-5 overall and 0-5 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Bellbrook tops Oakwood

BELLBROOK — Bailey Sedlak scored both goals as Bellbrook beat Oakwood, 2-1, in girls high school soccer Sept. 6. The reserve team won, 4-0.

Greeneview VB perfect

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s volleyball team remained undefeated after a 25-21, 27-25, 18-25, 27-25 win over Mechanicsburg, Sept. 6. Mady Brittingham had 14 kills, six digs and two aces, while Bryce Ratliff had 33 assists. Ashley Schloss and Maddie Hines each had 11 kills for the Rams, 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

The reserve team won, 25-14, 25-22, behind six aces and five kills from Sarah Trisel. Ashlyn Cadwallader added nine assists and five kills.

Cedarville golfers stop Triad

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville High School’s golf team topped Triad, 189-195, Sept. 6. Adam Wood shot 43, Caleb Smith 46, Mitch Rogers 48 and Logan Brennaman 52 for the 8-3 Indians.

Greeneview tennis wins

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview blanked Springfield Catholic Central in girls tennis, Sept. 6. Freshman Zoe Sears won, 6-1, 6-2, at first singles; junior Tori Chaney won, 6-4, 6-1, at second singles; and senior Brooklyn Biggs won, 6-3, 6-3, at third singles. The first doubles team of junior Marinda Shoemaker and senior Grace Lucas won, 6-0 6-2; while the second doubles team of freshman Brilea Bishop and sophomore Adrian Gregory won, 7-5 6-3.

Freshman Hannah Litke and junior Kaylie Gallion won a reserve match, 8-3.

Central State battles back

WILBERFORCE — Central State University’s volleyball team lost the first two sets, but came back to beat the University of Cincinnati-Clermont, Sept. 6, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10. Deja Clark had 15 kills, five blocks, and four aces, while Desiree Howard added 14 kills and two blocks. Akaila Howard had eight kills, three blocks, and two aces. Amaya Howard chipped in five kills and three aces.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

‘Creek Hockey hosting golf scramble

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek varsity hockey team is hostin gthe third annual Friends & Family Golf Scramble, starting at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Twin Base Golf Course, 3565 Communications Blvd., at Wright Patterson AFB.

Registration for the 18-hole four-person scramble event begins at 10 a.m., but you can register online at beavercreekhockey.sportngin.com. Golf and dinner is $75, golf only is $55, dinner only $25. The final day to register is Sept. 22.

GCSN football schedule set

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Boot camp offered November 5

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

