Chemistry nets Rams win

XENIA — Team chemistry can be what makes the difference between winning and losing. That chemistry was on display when Greeneview’s high school girls volleyball team improved to 6-0 by defeating Xenia 25-16, 25-12, 25-11 Sept 5.

“This year, we’ve come out with a lot more focus and we haven’t lost a set yet,” Greenview coach Tracey Hollenbaugh said.

Greeneview got out to a fast start taking the first two sets with relative ease. However, with their back against the wall, Xenia came out firing in the third set. Xenia went on a 5-0 run early in the third set forcing Greeneview to take a timeout to adjust.

“I told them they could be beat at any time if they don’t focus” Hollenbaugh said. “They did a good job of getting back on track.”

The Rams fought back and tied the game at 10-10, quickly erasing Xenia’s lead. The team was actively communicating to avoid any errors.

“I have five seniors that have been together since eighth grade and they have strong chemistry,” Hollenbaugh said. “You can have all the talent in the world, but if there’s no chemistry it doesn’t work.”

Greeneview finished the game with a massive 15-2 run to complete the sweep.

“We had momentum (early in the third set), but we didn’t get it done offensively,” Xenia coach Jessica Threats said.

Two seniors led the way for Greeneview. Maddie Hines got 10 kills while Ashley Schloss chipped in six of her own.

“We have a real balanced team that play to each other’s strengths,” Hollenbaugh said. “They let each other know when the need to bear down and focus.

Xenia (4-3) will be looking to turn things around at 7 p.m. Thursday Sept 6 for a nonleague match at Tippecanoe.

Greeneview will be looking to continue its success at 7 p.m. Thursday Sept 6 at home against Ohio Heritage Conference foe Mechanicsburg.

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is a Greene County News student intern from Cedarville University.

