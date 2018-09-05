Posted on by

Cedarville stuns Dragons in double overtime


Submitted photo Cedarville University mens soccer team needed double overtime to claim its Great Midwest Athletic Conference season opening win over Tiffin, Sept. 4.

Submitted photo Cedarville University mens soccer team needed double overtime to claim its Great Midwest Athletic Conference season opening win over Tiffin, Sept. 4.


CEDARVILLE — Levi Haight converted a penalty kick midway through the second overtime to give the Yellow Jackets a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Tiffin University in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference opener for both schools on Sept. 4.

It was the second penalty kick of the contest for Cedarville (2-1) who was playing a man down after having a player sent off late in the first overtime.

Cole Butaud was taken down in the box setting up Haight’s winner – his sixth career goal and his first from the spot.

The Dragons had taken a 2-1 lead in the 84th minute on a shot that deflected off a CU defender. Derek Braak equalized just 37 seconds later with Butaud assisting.

Tiffin (2-1) opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Nick Marculo knotted the score with 19 seconds left in the half on a penalty kick.

Carter Selvius was credited with six saves in goal. The visitors outshot the Jackets 22-14 overall and 8-4 on goal. They hit the crossbar twice in the second half. Cedarville is 5-0-1 in their last six meetings against the Dragons.

Tiffin still holds a 19-10-2 lead in the all-time series dating back to 1983.

The teams plays at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 at Walsh University in North Canton. For more information on CU athletics visit www.yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/.

Submitted photo Cedarville University mens soccer team needed double overtime to claim its Great Midwest Athletic Conference season opening win over Tiffin, Sept. 4.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/09/web1_cumen.jpgSubmitted photo Cedarville University mens soccer team needed double overtime to claim its Great Midwest Athletic Conference season opening win over Tiffin, Sept. 4.