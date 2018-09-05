Sports Digest

Greeneview VB wins again

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s volleyball team remained undefeated after a 27-25, 25-18, 27-25 win over Greenon Sept. 4. Caitlin Sweat and Ashley Schloss each had six kills for the 5-0 Rams. Bryce Ratliff had 18 assists, Amanda Mickle eight digs, and Mady Brittingham four aces. The reserve lost, 18-25, 25-18, 23-25. Both teams were scheduled to play Sept. 5 at Xenia.

Bellbrook tennis tops C-J

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook swept singles matches to beat Chaminade-Julienne, 3-2, in girls tennis Sept. 4. Andrea Szep won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles; Nitika Arora won, 6-1, 6-2, at second singles; and Anika Arora won, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0, at third singles for the Golden Eagles.

Bellbrook reserves beat M-U

TIPP CITY — Kane Ely and Westin Davis each shot 48, and David Duckro and Gabe Hine each shot 53 to lead the Bellbrook reserve golf team to a 202-211 win over Milton-Union, Sept. 4 at Homestead Golf Course.

Bellbrook blanks Brookville

BELLBROOK — Bailey Sedlak scored three goals to lead Bellbrook to a 7-0 win over Brookville in girls soccer Sept. 4. Cassi Hennen, Leila Donnerberg, Jade Midtlien, and Carlee Shindlebower also scored for Bellbrook. The reserve team won, 4-0.

Greeneview tops Bethel

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School’s girls soccer team beat Bethel, 4-0, Sept. 4 behind a pair of goals from Faith Rutherford. Alexa Simpson, and Kayli Vipperman also scored for the Rams, while assists came from Josie Faris, Reannah Hilderbrandt and Erika Ramey.

Greeneview outswings Triad

SPRINGFIELD — Mason Witt shot 38, Sept. 4 at Locust Hills to lead Greeneview to a 176-193 win in boys golf. Matt Hovan shot 43, Detric Hovan 47, and Wade Wilson 48.

Rams drop golf match to Triad

JAMESTOWN — Triad defeated Greeneview, 224-239, in girls golf Sept. 4. Rachel Strickle shot 52 and Reagan McIntire shot a 56 for Greeneview.

Cedarville falls to Fairbanks

CEDARVILLE — Adam Wood and Caleb Smith each shot 42 and Logan Brennaman added a 43 in Cedarville’s 158-182 loss to Fairbanks in boys golf Sept. 4. Cedarville is 7-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

WSU drops one

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s soccer team hosted the Sycamores of Indiana State University Sept. 2. While the Raiders earned advantages in almost every statistical category, they were unable to put the ball past ISU keeper Hannah Sullivan, and fell by a 2-0 final score. The Raiders (0-5-1) will travel to Olean, N.Y. for a 7 p.m. match Friday, Sept. 7 against St. Bonaventure.

Hoelzen third at Ohio Dominican

BLACKLICK — Jared Hoelzen shot 73-69 — 142 to finish third in the Ohio Dominican Kickoff Classic at Jefferson Country Club Sept. 4.

The junior from West Burlington, Iowa totaled 2-under-par in the 36-hole event, just three strokes shy of medalist honors. The Yellow Jackets placed sixth out of 10 schools at 312-302 — 614. Jacob Adams shot 80-78 — 158. Hayden James (88-78) and Isaak Ramsey (84-82) were both at 166.

They play again Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Ohio Cup in Findlay.

WSU cross country at Queen City

CINCINNATI — The Wright State cross country teams opened the 2018 season at the Queen City Invitational on Sept. 1 with the men finishing ninth and the women finishing sixth.

Junior Nathan Dunn finished 16th with a time of 15:48.8 and senior Hailey Brumfield finished ninth with a time of 18:15.4. Senior Aurora Turner also finished in the top-20 posting a time of 18:26.5.

The Raiders will next compete at the Friendship Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 15 at Cedarville University.

WSU golf team ties

FAIRBORN — The Wright State golf team finished eighth Sept. 3, at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate. As a team, WSU shot 295-299-305 — 899. Junior Austin Schoonmaker led the Raider attack by finishing tied for 13th overall with scores of 73-72-74 — 219, just one shot over par. The Raiders will be back in action Sunday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 10 at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational in Huntington, W. Va.

Raiders volleyballers win

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Wright State volleyball team won its fifth straight match, but also the Morehead State Invitational with a Sept. 1 victory over the host Eagles 3-0. The scores of the three-set match were 25-23, 25-18 and 25-15. WSU posted a 9-1 record in sets this weekend.

As a team, WSU hit .314. Five straight wins is the longest streak since the Raiders won five straight in 2009. It is the first time WSU has started 5-1 since 2015. The Raiders are back in action Saturday, Sept. 8 at the NCSU/CU Invitational as they play at North Carolina State, and North Carolina Central and Appalachian State at Campbell University.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Hall of Fame luncheon at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

