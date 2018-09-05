Northcutt powers CU to road victory

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Mackenzie Northcutt scored twice, including the game winner in the 80th minute, as the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets began the road portion of their schedule with a 3-2 non-conference result Sept. 1 at Lewis University.

The Jackets (2-0) never trailed after Taylor Noll headed home her second goal in the 22nd minute off a corner kick from Creslyn Van Dyck.

The host Flyers (0-1-1) needed just two minutes to equalize, but Northcutt netted her first tally unassisted in the 27th.

Lewis knotted the score again in the 70th minute. That led to Northcutt’s winner with 10 minutes remaining when she one-timed a cross from Aleah Martone for the score.

Lauren Lichty went the distance in goal and made five saves.

“This was a tough match. We battled back twice to regain the lead which said a lot about the team. I’m proud that they didn’t get down when Lewis equalized,” Head Coach Jonathan Meade said. “Our game changers (substitutes) really picked us up at critical times. It was a good team win.”

Lewis owned the advantage in shots 13-9 overall and 7-6 on goal. Cedarville has won both meetings between the two schools, including a 1-0 home victory last fall.

The Jackets get back into Great Midwest Athletic Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 when they play at Walsh University in North Canton.