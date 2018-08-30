Cedarville joins University Tickets

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has signed an agreement with University Tickets to become the official ticket provider for select Yellow Jacket home events.

CU will utilize University Tickets to manage ticket sales for the sports of men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball.

Additionally, fans can earn loyalty points for each home contest they attend resulting in the ability to win prizes.

“We’re excited to utilize this new ticketing platform which will help streamline the process for everyone,” said Darren Miller, Director for Athletic Events and Facilities.

“Fans have the option to purchase tickets at a reduced rate on line in advance for any contest. During basketball season, they’ll also have the ability to select any reserved seats that are available. We’re confident this system will simplify the ticketing process for the fans as well as our staff.”

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of a savings and purchase general admission tickets on line at the Cedarville University portal.

Tickets purchased at the ticket window will cost more per ticket.

Cedarville University faculty, staff, and students will still be admitted free of charge at regular season games and compete in the loyalty program. Their valid ID card will be scanned at the gate/door.

For more information about Cedarville University sports visit www.yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/.