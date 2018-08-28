Sports Digest

Indians defeat West Liberty-Salem

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville High’s Adam Wood shot a career low round of even-par 35 to lead the Indians boys golf team to a 178-196 win Aug. 28 over West Liberty-Salem. Other top scores from Cedarville were shot by Logan Brennaman and Mitch Rogers (47s), and Caleb Smith (49).

Kenny Harr led WLS with a round of 42 while Patrick Harr shot a 46.

Cedarville (7-1 overall, 7-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) takes on Northeastern at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 at National Golf Links for its next match. West Liberty-Salem is now 0-3 this season.

Bellbrook tops Milton-Union

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School’s girls tennis team swept doubles matches en route to a 3-2 win over Milton-Union Aug. 27. The first doubles team of Inez Flores and Ramya Pandrangi beat Emma Lehman and Madison Silveira, 7-5, 6-3; and the second doubles team of Annie Orbash and Gigi Painter beat Amelia Black and Paige Barnes, 6-1, 6-2.

Andrea Szep beat Meredith Fitch, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles for the other win. Nitika Arora lost, 4-6, 6-7 (6), to Taylor Falb at second singles, while Anika Arora lost, 1-6, 3-6, to Hannah Fugate at second singles.

Wehner leads Golden Eagles to win

BELLBROOK — Ryan Wehner took medalist honors with a 38 as Bellbrook beat Monroe, 163-200, in boys high school varsity golf Aug. 27 at Sugar Valley Golf Club. Zach Crampton followed with a 41, while Hunter Turner and Mayne Lemon each had 42s.

Bellbrook reserves win

DAYTON — Kane Ely and Cameron Early each shot 41 to lead the Bellbrook reserve golf team to a 167-196 win over Northridge at Kittyhawk Golf Course. David Duckro had 42 and Richard Astroski shot a 43.

Cedarville tops Bradford

CEDARVILLE — Elly Coe had 41 assists, 11 digs, four kills and two aces to help Cedarville beat Bradford, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-7, in girls high school volleyball Aug. 27. Luisa Christian had 16 kills, five solo blocks and one block assist, and Abigail Sheridan had 22 digs, 12 kills and two aces. The Indians were set to host Greenon Aug. 28.

Milano’s hosting Wounded Warrior Day

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants, Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website www.milanossubs.com and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Wilberforce golf tourney September 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Eagles, Patriots on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

