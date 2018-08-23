Sports Digest

Carroll defeats Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High defeated Stebbins, 49-13, in the opening game of the football season for both teams Thursday night, Aug. 23. The Patriots will play at Beavercreek for their next regular season game on Friday Aug. 31. Stebbins (0-1) heads to Greenville next week.

Indians upend West Jefferson

SPRINGFIELD — West Jefferson golfer Joe Thompson claimed medalist honors with a score of 37, but Cedarville earned the team by three strokes, 175-178, Aug. 23 at Local Hills Golf Course. Adam Wood was the top scorer for Cedarville (6-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South) with a 40, Caleb Smith shot a 44, Logan Brennaman finished with a 45 and Jadon Horsley was next at 46. West Jefferson is now 1-2 in the OHC’s North division.

Greeneview sweeps Madison Plains

LONDON — Maddie Hines had 11 kills while teammates Ashley Schloss and Caitlin Sweat each had six, and Bryce Ratliff dished out 21 assists as Greeneview’s girls high school volleyball team claimed a 25-23, 25-19, 28-26 win over host Madison Plains on Aug. 23. The Rams varsity is now 2-0 on the season.

In junior varsity play, the Rams are also undefeated at 2-0. Leah Hoyle led the way with six kills, with four hit by Sarah Trisel, to go with 11 Trisel service aces. Klarissa Knisley and Ashlyn Cadwalladwer each had four assists in the JV win.

Neuse on Luther College team

DECORAH, Iowa – Bryce Neuse, a 2018 graduate of Beavercreek High School is a freshman on the Luther College football team. Neuse is listed as a safety.

Luther’s head coach is Caleb Padilla, who begins his first year at the helm of the program. The Norse have been picked to finish fifth in the American Rivers Conference. Last year, Luther posted an overall record of 6-4, its first winning season since 2005. Neuse is the son of Micah and Kara Neuse of Beavercreek.

Beavercreek girls win twice

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls soccer team is off to a solid start, posting wins in its first two matches. The Beavers beat Dublin Jerome 4-1 in the opener Aug. 20 and Lebanon 3-0, Aug. 22.

In the first win, goals were scored by Morgan Currier, Jenna McCartney, Marcella Cash and Diana Benigno. Heide Orloff and Ashley Vaughn had assists.

In the win over Lebanon, Cecilia Scott, Cassie Rodriguez and Ella Bianco had goals, while Cash and Benigno had assists.

Shady Bowl honoring Stansell

DEGRAFF — In recognition of the late Shawn Stansell who died in February, Shady Bowl Speedway will host a 96-lap Street Stock feature event in his honor Saturday, Aug. 25. Number 96 was the number on Stansell’s car for many years. The winner of the inaugural Shawn Stansell Memorial race will earn $2,000.

The streets stocks will be joined by the Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds, Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks and the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks. The first green flag will be waved at 7 p.m.

Wounded Warrior Day at Milano’s

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants, Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website www.milanossubs.com and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Basketball league signups continue

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Wilberforce golf tourney set for September

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

GCSN announces football schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

