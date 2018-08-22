Sports Digest

Indians second in quad match

SPRINGFIELD — In a four-team high school boys golf match among Ohio Heritage Conference schools, Cedarville placed second to Madison Plains and nipped Greeneview by one stroke. Southeastern finished last in the Aug. 22 team quad match.

Madison Plains’ Clay Grear took medalist honors with a round of 38. Greeneview’s Eli Beekman was a stroke behind with a 39.

Scores for Cedarville (4-1) were shot by Adam Wood (42), Logan Brennaman and Mitch Rogers (45 each), and Caleb Smith and Jadon Horsley (48s).

For Greeneview (4-1), Beekman led the way with his 39, Matt Hovan scored a 42, Wade Wilson finished with a 49 while Levi Bradds and Detric Hovan each scored a 51.

Rams sweep Xenia

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview defeated Xenia 5-0 in a girls high school team tennis match, Aug. 22 at Seaman Park. Zoe Sears won at first singles, in a 6-4, 6-4 battle over the Buccaneers’ Alexis McClelland. Tory Chaney defeated Jaeden Thomas, 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Brooklyn Biggs claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win.

In doubles, the Rams’ Marinda Shoemaker-Grace Lucas tandem defeated Anna Carlson and Leah Pagett 6-0, 6-2 at first, while the Kaylie Gallion-Adrian Gregory duo bested Xenia’s Allison Shaw and Sarah Bogan 7-5, 6-2.

In junior varsity matches, Greeneview claimed a pair of doubles wins and one singles win: Freshmen Claire Morris and Kelsey Stone won their match, 8-3, in a pro set; Karlie Vipperman teamed up with fellow sophomore Destiny Laymon for an 8-2 pro-set win; and Brilea Bishop smacked an 8-0 pr0-set singles shutout win.

Cedarville defeats Emmanuel Christian

CEDARVILLE — Abigail Sheridan bashed 18 kills and had a dozen defensive digs, Elly Coe dished out 30 assists, and Eva Sheridan served up five aces in Cedarville High’s 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 girls volleyball nonleague win over Emmanuel Christian, Aug. 22 at Cedarville High School. The Indians (1-1) are scheduled to host Ohio Heritage Conference foe Catholic Central for their next match at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 at CHS.

Fairborn girls soccer loses

FAIRBORN — The visiting Butler Aviators scored on a penalty kick with 6:24 left in the contest to claim a 1-0 win over Fairborn, Aug.22 at Wright State University. The match was originally scheduled to be held at Fairborn High’s soccer field, but a water issue made the field unplayable, and so the Greater Western Ohio Conference battle was moved at the last minute to WSU’s practice field. Fairborn lost its opening match on Aug. 20, 1-0 to Tecumseh. They’re scheduled to host Troy for their next match, an 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 contest at the Fairborn Soccer Stadium.

Valley View golfers edge Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Zach Crampton shot a 42 for Bellbrook in 178-182 loss to Valley View in boys high school golf Aug. 21. Ryan Wehner shot a 46, while Hunter Turner and Brenton Miller each shot 47.

Wood leads Cedarville to win

CEDARVILLE — Adam Wood took medalist honors, firing a 39 to lead Cedarville to a 193-203 boys high school golf win over Springfield Catholic Central Aug. 21. Caleb Smith added a 47 for the Indians, while Logan Brennaman shot 53, and Jadon Horsley 54. Cedarville is 2-0.

Greeneview golfers top Fairborn

JAMESTOWN — Matt Hovan shot a 48 as Greeneview beat Fairborn, 206-233, in non-league boys high school golf Aug. 21. Eli Beekman shot 51, Levi Bradds 53, Detric Hovan 54, and Wade Wilson 58.

Bellbrook tennis blanks Franklin

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School’s girls tennis team didn’t lose a game in beating Franklin, 5-0, Aug. 21. All matches were 6-0, 6-0. Andrea Szep won at first singles, Nitika Arora won at second singles, and Anika Arora won at third singles. The doubles team of Ines Flores and Ramya Pandrangi won at first doubles, while the team of Ally Keefer and Gigi Painter won by default.

GMS volleyball sweeps match

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams beat Greenon on Aug. 20. The eighth grade team won, 25-4, 25-6, behind 17 points from Sadie Trisel, 12 from Karlie Harlow, and four from Kayley Hammond.

The seventh grade team won, 25-9, 25-22, as Eryn Gardner had 16 points. Emma Hassid and Kinley Saunders each had five points.

Carroll-Stebbins game online

RIVERSIDE — Thursday’s Aug. 23 Ohio High School Athletic Association football opener between the visiting Carroll Patriots and the host Stebbins Indians will be broadcast live online on the Gem City Sports Network. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Complete coverage of Thursday night’s game can be found on the GCSN website at radio1.gemcitysports.com.

Milano’s hosting Wounded Warrior Day

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day on Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants (Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike) will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website (http://www.milanossubs.com/) and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Basketball league signups ongoing

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Wilberforce golf tourney Sept. 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Eagles, Patriots on GCSN schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame tickets on sale

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

