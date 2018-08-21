Experienced Rams open with rivalry win

JAMESTOWN — It’s always nice to begin the season with a win.

It’s great to beat a rival.

And it’s especially pleasing to end a losing streak against an opponent.

Greeneview High School’s girls volleyball team did all three Aug. 21 in a season-opening 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 win over Route 72 rival Cedarville inside the Gary Bradds Memorial Gymnasium.

The Rams had just one win over Cedarville since 2013, that coming in 2016, while the Indians had won three straight matches against Greeneview prior to Tuesday.

“They were pretty motivated,” Greeneview coach Tracey Hollenbaugh said. “(The starters) all pretty much started last year. They worked hard over the summer. They’ve been playing really well.”

That was evident right away as the Rams jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the first game behind the serving of senior Maddie Hines, forcing a Cedarville timeout along the way. Senior Bryce Ratliff then served the Rams to a 14-5 lead forcing Cedarville to take a second timeout. A kill by senior Ashley Schloss ended the first game.

The second game followed the same pattern as Greeneview led 11-5 early behind several Sweat aces. Cedarville’s Eva and Abigail Sheridan, and Elly Coe kept the Indians close. A kill by Abigail Sheridan cut the score to 20-14 and then she served the Indians to within 20-19 with a pair of aces. But after a timeout the Rams scored four straight to end the game.

The third game was a lot closer to start but Greeneview gradually pulled away, building leads of 14-8, 18-11 and 22-14 before closing it out with a kill from Sweat, a winner from Schloss and then a Cedarville miss into the net.

Hines finished with eight kills and four aces, while Sweat added three kills and four aces to lead the balanced Greeneview team. Hines also got her team pumped up before the game and after each point.

“This being the first game of the season … beating our rivals, we really enjoyed it,” Hines said. “We come ready to play. We’ve been playing together since middle school. We know how to put the ball down.”

While Greeneview has its starting lineup from last season intact, Cedarville Coach Bobbie Jones is looking to replace five seniors. She didn’t want to make excuses, but she said she has a young team with multiple sophomores on the court at any given time.

“We are in a rebuild,” she said. “We have a new setter. We’re just getting used to each other. It’s going to take us a while. You can only do so much in practice.”

Abigail Sheridan led the Indians with nine kills.

Cedarville was scheduled to host Emmanuel Christian 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, while the Rams are at Madison Plains 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. The two teams play again Thursday, Sept. 27.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

