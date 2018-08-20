Sports Digest

Bellbrook JV defeat Xenia

XENIA — Kane Ely shot a 49 and Golden Eagles teammate Ryan Swanson finished with a 51 for a 1-2 finish in a junior varsity high school boys golf match, Aug. 20 at WGC Golf Club. Visiting Bellbrook defeated Xenia, 209-232. Xenia was led by Matthew Caupp, who finished third overall with a 53. Bellbrook’s Westin Davis finished fourth with a 54, and teammate Cameron Earley was next with a 55.

No other scores were reported.

Centerville tops Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — First singles player Andrea Szep was the lone winner for Bellbrook in a recent 4-1 girls high school tennis loss to Centerville. She beat Centerville’s Sidney Khosla, 6-4, 6-1. Nikita Arora lost, 2-6, 2-6, at second singles, while Anika Arora lost, 4-6, 0-6, at second singles.

Rayma Pandrangi and Ines Flores lost, 6-7 (3), 1-6, at first doubles, while the team of Annie Orbash and Gigi Painter lost, 0-6, 1-6, at second doubles.

Greeneview tops Irish

JAMESTOWN — Eli Beekman shot a 44 to lead Greeneview to a 186-189 boys high school golf win over Springfield Catholic Central, Aug. 17. Levi Bradds shot 45, Matt Hovan 48, and Detric Hovan 49.

Beavercreek hoops signups continue

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Wilberforce golf tourney September 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt set for Sept. 23

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams are 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event starts 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

Gem City announces football schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

