CU picked in middle of GMAC pack

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has been chosen to finish fourth in the seven-team Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) West Division for the 2018 women’s volleyball season.

The poll was produced in a vote by the league’s head coaches and is presented by Under Armour.

Defending G-MAC champion Hillsdale College (Mich.) earned six first-place votes and was picked to finish first in the West.

Findlay, who was the 2017 tournament runner-up, grabbed the remaining top vote and is second with conference newcomer Tiffin in third.

Following the Yellow Jackets in the poll are Kentucky Wesleyan, Ohio Dominican, and Trevecca Nazarene (Tenn.), respectively.

Four-time G-MAC champion Cedarville posted a 17-16 overall record last fall. The Jackets placed third in the West Division with a 12-5 mark and qualified for the league tournament.

First-year Head Coach Greg Smith will take his team to the Capital Classic, hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield, to open the season with four matches on Aug. 24-25.

CU begins the G-MAC schedule with its home opener on Sept. 5 against Walsh.

Walsh is the choice to win the East Division with six first-place votes while Lake Erie garnered the other top vote for second place. Positions 3-through-7 in order include Malone, Davis & Elkins (W.Va.), Ursuline, Ohio Valley (W. Va.), and Alderson Broaddus (W. Va.).

For more on the CU Yellow Jackets got to www.yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/.