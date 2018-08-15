Sports Digest

Bucs beat Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Xenia boys golf team defeated Greater Western Ohio Conference, South Division foe Fairborn by a score of 195-231, Aug. 15. No individual scores were available. Xenia is 2-2 overall, 1-0 in the GWOC South. Fairborn (0-1, 0-1 GWOC South) will host Sidney at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 at Twin Base Golf Course.

Greeneview sweeps Madison Plains

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s high school boys and girls golf teams cruised to a match sweep Aug. 14 over Madison Plains at Sebastian Hills as the boys won, 175-185, and the girls won 211-225.

In the boys match, Mason Witt shot 36 for the Rams (1-0, 1-0 Ohio Heritage Conference), while Matt Hovan added 46 and Detric Hovan 48. In the girls match, Rachel Strickle shot 49, while Reagan McIntire added a 51. The Greeneview girls team is also 1-0, 1-0 OHC.

Indians defeat Greenon

SPRINGFIELD — Caleb Smith, Adam Wood and Jadon Horsley finished first, second and third overall respectively to lead the Cedarville High School boys golf team to a 186-215 win over host Greenon, Aug. 14 at Reid Park North Golf Course. Smith shot a medalist round of 44, Wood finished with a 45 and Horsley shot a 46. Greenon’s Dylan Schetter was fourth with a score of 50. Cedarville teammate Logan Brennaman finished fifth overall, tied with Greenon’s Michael Mitchem, with scores of 51.

Cedarville (1-0 0verall, 1-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) is on the road against Greeneview (1-0, 1-0) for its next match, at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. OHC school Southeastern (0-0) will also be competing.

Oakwood golfers top Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Zach Crampton shot 43 at Sugar Valley Golf Club to lead Bellbrook High in a 149-180 loss to Oakwood in boys golf Aug. 14. Benton Miller and Ryan Wehner each shot 45, while Gabe Hine had 47. Bellbrook (0-1, 0-1 Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern) next takes on Xenia (2-2) for a non-league match at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 at WGC Golf Course.

Geezers gathering Aug. 18

XENIA — The 10th annual Gathering of the Geezers old-time drag racing event will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kil-Kare Dragway, 1166 Xenia-Dayton Road. Cars dated from 1987 or older will compete, and a car show for machines of any year will also take place. Swap meets, burnout contests, Nostalgia modified, street and street rod categories will race. Timed runs start 10 a.m., racing begins 2:30 p.m. Adult spectator admission is $15, kids age 12 and under get in free with a paid adult. For more information call Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087.

Beavers basketball league signups continue

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School girls basketball program will be hosting its 20th annual Girls Basketball Fall League. The games will be played on Sunday afternoons starting Sept. 9 and ending Oct. 14. Cost per team is $75. All teams will play a total of seven games on five Sundays with no games on Sept 16. Each team will play at least two doubleheaders on two of the Sundays. For more information, email aric.seilhamer@gocreek.org.

Wilberforce golf tourney in September

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Trailblazer scavenger hunt Sept. 23

BELLBROOK — The Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure will take place Sunday, Sept. 23 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road. This is a fundraiser event where teams search for checkpoints along the Little Miami River. Each checkpoint will have fun information about the Little Miami River and its watershed.

Teams are 2-6 or 2-4 person. Check in is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event starts 1 p.m. To learn more about LMWN, the event and registration, or how to donate, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org.

Bellbrook, Carroll on GCSN schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of its 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of its home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon in October

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

