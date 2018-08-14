Fairgrounds’ tennis courts resurfaced

XENIA — Opening in time for the 2018 girls high school tennis season, Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) unveiled six newly-resurfaced tennis courts Aug. 10 at the Fairgrounds Recreation Center.

The courts were repaired with the Armor Crack Repair System, which uses a knitted fabric that spreads the stress of the crack over a wide area of expandable fabric. The courts were then resurfaced with two coats of Armor sealant.

Three courts also offer pickle ball, and new entry gates to the court were installed.

In addition, the Fairgrounds Recreation Center’s basketball court was also repaired and received one coat of overlay sealing.

The courts are used by the Xenia and Legacy Christian high school tennis teams and are also open to the public.

Six tennis courts at GCP&T’s Frank Seaman Park in Jamestown were also resurfaced. The tennis courts are used by the Greeneview Local Schools’ tennis teams and are also open to the public.

The renovations are just part of the continuing improvements happening throughout Greene County Parks & Trails sites.

“We want people in the parks,” said Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson. “The parks belong to them and it is our responsibility to provide safe, accessible, entertaining and healthy activities for both our residents and visitors. The rehabbed tennis courts will provide healthy outlets for residents and visitors of all ages in the years to come.”

“All of our parks are really just extensions of our neighbors’ backyards,” said GCP&T Director Jon Dobney. “We want people to come and enjoy GCP&T parks, because they belong to them. All of us at GCP&T want our neighbors to enjoy their 3,000-acre backyard.”

For more information on Frank Seaman Park, Fairgrounds Recreation Center or any GCP&T park site, contact the park agency at 937-562-6440, send email to info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.