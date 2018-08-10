Rams beat heat, ‘hawks in season opener

FAIRBORN — Despite temperatures in the upper 80s and a strong storm closing in, the visiting Greeneview Rams claimed a 3-1 win over the Fairborn Skyhawks in an Aug. 10 season opening girls high school tennis win at Community Park.

Greeneview claimed two of the three singles matches, its first doubles team also won, and the second doubles was ahead one set when the rains finally washed out that final varsity match and three other junior varsity contests.

Freshman Zoe Sears, the daughter of fourth-year Rams coach Jami Sears, claimed a solid 6-2, 6-1 win over Fairborn senior McKayla Lyons at first singles.

Second singles saw the Rams’ Tori Chaney battle with Fairborn’s Tianna Thomas. After a nip-and-tuck 6-4 first set, won by Chaney, the two players took a 10-minute break in order to replenish some fluids in the heat. Chaney, a Greeneview junior, rolled to a 6-1 win in the second set.

Fairborn’s Rita Chien was strong in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Greeneview’s Grace Lucas, placing her shots well and playing with more consistency.

“Our three senior singles players are very even in their ability, but Grace definitely played well for us tonight,” Fairborn coach Doug Coy said. “She did a nice job of placing her shots and moving her opponent around today. You can bet that each of our singles players will see time at No. 1 this season. They’re all very similar in how they play.”

In doubles, the Greeneview duo of Brooklyn Biggs and Marinda Shoemaker battled to a tight 6-4, 6-1 win over Fairborn’s Katelyn Bysczkowski and Amanda Wilson for a first doubles win.

Greeneview’s Adrian Gregory and Kaylie Gallion had earned a 6-2 first-set win, but the Skyhawks pair of Melissa Li and Caitlin Bowling had won the first game of the second set when the rains came pouring down to end all play. Li had slipped on the day’s final point, prompting both coaches to step in and end the match.

The coaches called it correctly, as heavy rain soon followed.

“I was very pleased with our win tonight. The girls did a great job. We’re looking forward to hopefully doing this well, if not better, throughout the season,” Rams coach Sears said. “This is a solid first-match win for us.”

Fairborn coach Coy appeared frustrated at his senior-laden team’s opening performance.

“With the heat and the rain and everything that was going on, I just don’t think we played our best today,” Coy said. Several players on the Skyhawks’ team missed practice time while waiting for paperwork to clear before they could officially practice with the team. Coy said that missing those practices may have put some players a bit behind in their training.

“Here in Ohio, you’ve got 7-8 days to practice before the season starts and then you jump right into the season,” he said. “So when a kid has to sit out until they’re cleared medically to play, that’s going to hurt them. I think that may have happened tonight.”

Greeneview (1-0) returns to action on Monday, Aug. 13 when they travel to Melvin Miller City Park to take on host Urbana for a 4:30 p.m. contest. The Rams hit the road the following day for a match at Kenton Ridge before they’ll play their first match on their refurbished Seaman Park tennis courts in Jamestown, Aug. 15 for a 4:30 p.m. contest with Valley View.

Fairborn (0-1) has its earliest scheduled team match of the season up next on Monday, Aug. 13 at Dayton Northridge. In an effort to dodge some of the afternoon heat, and since neither school is in session yet, the Skyhawks and Polar Bears will play a 10 a.m. match.

Greeneview freshman Zoe Sears chases down a baseline forehand shot during first singles play, Aug. 10 at Fairborn's Community Park. Sears defeated the Skyhawks' McKayla Lyons 6-2, 6-1. In quite literally one of the hottest matches of the day, Greeneview's Tori Chaney needed nearly two hours and an extended 10-minute break between sets to defeat Fairborn's Tiana Thomas, 6-4, 6-1, Aug. 10 in Fairborn. Skyhawks senior Rita Chien's game was definitely on, Friday Aug. 10 at Community Park. Chien won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1 over Greeneview's Grace Lucas at third singles for Fairborn's lone win. Fairborn's Katelyn Bysczkowski serves while first doubles partner Amanda Wilson stands ready at the net, during Friday's Aug. 10 girls high school tennis season opener at Community Park. The Bysczkowski-Wilson tandem lost in straight sets to Greeneview's Brooklyn Biggs and Marinda Shoemaker, 4-6, 1-6, however.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

