Carroll, Cedarville, Bellbrookstrong at Ridge Classic

DAYTON — The Carroll Patriots boys varsity golf team won the 39th annual Ridge Classic golf tournament while two other Greene County-area teams finished among the top four, Aug. 10 at Kittyhawk Golf Course.

Carroll’s Tyler Goecke claimed medalist honors in the tournament involving 64 golfers from 12 Miami Valley area schools. Goecke shot a 71 while Patriot teammate Shane Ochs was second with a 75.

Cedarville’s Adam Wood was third with a 77, while Milton Union’s Justin Brown (78) and Chaminade Julienne’s Andrew Detmer (79) rounded out the top 5.

Carroll won the team title with a 318 score, six strokes better than runner up Brookville. According to Indians coach Jeff Gilbert, Cedarville’s team scored a lower score than their entire 2017 season which saw them finish as the Ohio Heritage Conference’s runner up and qualify for the district tournament.

Cedarville placed third with a 338 mark, then Bellbrook was next with a 357.

Carroll scores were turned in by Goecke (71), Ochs (75), Curtis Mackey (84), Ethan Perkins (88), Michael Brummett (98) and Michael Duckro (109).

Cedarville’s golfers were: Wood (77); Jadon Horsley (86); Caleb Smith (87); Logan Brennaman (88); Mitch Rogers (101); and Keith Bonenberger (148).

Bellbrook’s scorers were Zach Crampton (88), Mayne Lemon (96), Gabe Hine (92), Ryan Wehner (82), Hunter Turner (95), and Benton Miller (98).

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Send your Greene County area high school team’s results to: sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send your Greene County area high school team’s results to: sports@xeniagazette.com.