Friday Night Light(ning)

Despite a lengthy delay and eventual cancellation of the Aug. 3 Friday Night Lights football presentation at Doug Adams Stadium, Xenia High School’s cheerleaders still showed plenty of spirit.

It wasn’t a regular season game on Aug. 3, but Xenia High School varsity coach Trace Smitherman still had his game face on prior to the start of the Friday Night Lights football presentation at Doug Adams Stadium. The event was eventually cancelled due to persistent lightning in the area.

Some of the Xenia Buccaneers high school football players enjoyed a game of catch while waiting to get the go ahead to take the field Friday night Aug. 3 at Doug Adams Stadium. The Friday Night Lights event was cancelled due to lightning, however.

The Wee Bucs, Warner Middle School and Xenia High School football teams were held scoreless by Mother Nature’s tough lightning defense on Friday, Aug. 3 at Doug Adams Stadium. Then again, Mother Nature didn’t score either!

Varsity head coach Trace Smitherman (center, facing) makes the call to cancel the Aug. 3 Friday Night Lights event, after lightning continued to delay the inaugural event. The varsity team returned on Saturday morning, Aug. 4 for their first hit practice of the season. They’ll host Chaminade Julienne for a 5 p.m. scrimmage game on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Doug Adams Stadium.