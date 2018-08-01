Noble doubles up on first night

XENIA — Racing on the Chip Noble Memorial Track, Dan Noble reeled off two race wins in the race card’s first seven races, Aug. 1 at the Greene County Fair.

He won Race no. 3, the Ohio Colt Racing Association’s first-division event for 2-year-old fillies on Trotslikenoother, a horse partially owned by K.D. Manley of Beavercreek, then Noble hopped into the sulky car to drive Fingerinthefrostin, another locally owned horse by Norman Rae Racing of Xenia, to the win in the OCRA’s second-division trot.

Scott Cisco then became the second harness racing pilot to record two wins on the night. Cisco won the opening first-division event for 2-year-old fillies on Smartys Filly (co-owned by Stephen H. Sexton of Xenia). He then drove Cornerd Beach to the win in the night’s eighth race. Cornerd Beach is another Sexton-owned horse.

In the twelfth race, the Ohio Ladies Pace Series event, Alesha Binkley reportedly recorded her fifth race win of the season. Binkley the Indiana-owned Astarisontheway, a horse that has won more than $223,000 in its racing career. Binkley and Astarisontheway recorded the win in near-record fashion as well, finishing in a time of 1 minute, 58.4 seconds.

The current Noble Memorial track record for pacers is 1:54.2, set last season by Dan Noble on a horse called Sports Sinner. The record for trotters is 1:58.0, also set last year, by Joey Putnam aboard Sum It Up.

The 13th and 14th races of the 14-race event card had yet to be run as of presstime.

Other winners from the earlier races were: Whatdawhat Ken Win driven by “TBA”; Woodyoucolorwithme driven by Shawn Baker II; Frontloader with Thomas Litt driving; Dashing To Da Wire, driven by Larry Finn; UB Cruisin by Dalton Walls; RJ Jetpac driven by Jeff Nisonger; and Dont Front Me by Russell Swartz.

Racing resumes at the Greene County Fair starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night, Aug. 2. Grandstand admission is free.

Chip Noble drives Fingerinthefrostin to victory in race no. 7, Wednesday night, Aug. 1 at the Greene County Fair. Noble recorded two early race wins on the first day of harness racing at the fair. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_ChipNoble_PS.jpg Chip Noble drives Fingerinthefrostin to victory in race no. 7, Wednesday night, Aug. 1 at the Greene County Fair. Noble recorded two early race wins on the first day of harness racing at the fair. Ben Davis drives Vinecancruise wide down the front stretch, during Wednesday’s opening day of harness racing at the Greene County Fair. Racing continues starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night on the Chip Noble Memorial Track. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_BenDavisVCC_PS.jpg Ben Davis drives Vinecancruise wide down the front stretch, during Wednesday’s opening day of harness racing at the Greene County Fair. Racing continues starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night on the Chip Noble Memorial Track.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

