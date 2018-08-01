2-under score wins MVJGA tourney

XENIA — Seventeen Junior golfers played in the Grand Finale Golf Scramble of the WGC Jr. Golf League, Wednesday with a 2 under par 33 winning.

The team of Ryan Swanson, Chase Hunt, Rosi Gray, Brenden Renna, Gabe Hine and Anderson Davis captured first place.

There was a second-place tie with the team of Caleb Goecke, Meredith Goecke, Nathan Tackett, Josh Tackett, and Jacob Tackett shooting one-under par to tie Owen Brockman, Will Brockman, Mason Osten, Ryan Wehner, Brynna Mardis and Elliott Houser.

Anderson Davis won the Long Drive for Boys 10-12 yrs. old. Gabe Hine blasted the Longest Drive for Boys 13-18 yrs. Owen Brockman won the Long Drive for Boys 9 and under.

Meredith Goecke hit the Closest-to-the- Pin shot on hole 5. Brynna Mardis made the longest putt on hole 9.

Junior Golf Director Jim Beaver complimented the group for their fine sportsmanship and etiquette this summer and encouraged them to keep playing golf, as it is a sport for life. PGA Pro and WGC owner Garay Goecke thanked the juniors for participating this summer. Beaver said the league was started back in June 1975 by himself and Garay with a dozen junior golfers.

A pizza and pop party, hosted by the Goecke family, concluded the event.