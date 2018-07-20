Charity Challenge qualifying starts Saturday

BEAVERCREEK — The first day of qualifying for the 35th annual 9-pin “No-Tap” Charity Challenge will get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21 at Beaver-Vu Lanes, at 1238 N. Fairfield Road.

Net proceeds from the tournament will go entirely to the Dayton Children’s Medical Center.

The tournament is fairly unique in that three days of qualifying July 21-23 at Beaver-Vu, and three more days July 26-28 at Pla-Mor Lanes, located at 4901 Linden Ave. in Dayton, will determine the top 24 qualifiers from each bowling center. Those finalists will then compete at Pla-Mor Lanes in a 1 p.m. final round on July 29.

According to tournament officials at Beaver-Vu, “no fewer than two women and two youth bowlers will advance to the finals from each center,” which guarantees them a spot in the finals.

A bowler can only advance from one of the two centers.

Beaver-Vu will also host qualifying rounds at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 22 and at 7 p.m. Monday, July 23. The final three rounds of qualifying will then take place at Pla-Mor. The first Pla-Mor qualifying round will take place starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, then at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 27, and finally at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.

Entry fee is $25 per bowler. Contestants can pay a $20 “re-entry” fee to bowl another qualifying round at the same bowling center.

In the qualifying rounds, bowlers will roll four 9-pin “no-tap” games. In no-tap bowling, a nine-pin count on a bowler’s first ball of each frame would count as a strike.

Assuming that the tournament draws 250 paid entries, all 48 finalists (24 from Beaver-Vu; and 24 from Pla-Mor) will earn a cash prize in the final round. For youth bowlers, a SMART scholarship will be awarded to each youth qualifier in place of a cash award.

Under the above format, first place in the tournament will earn the winner $1,000. The 48th place finisher would earn their $25 entry fee back. Beaver-Vu and Pla-Mor are donating their facility’s usage for the tournament, and the two bowling establishments are covering the cost of all prize awards.

According to the tournament rules, bowlers will roll one 9-pin “no-tap” game in each round of the July 29 championship finals.

The first round will have four bowlers assigned to a pair by random draw. The highest two scores will advance to the head-to-head competition in rounds two, three and four.

Round two will follow the same pairing format and reduce the initial 48-competitor field down to 12 bowlers. Round three pares that number down to six bowlers, and then round four creates the final three bowlers for the championship final.

In the final, the three remaining bowlers will roll a game with high school determining first, second and third place.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. For more tournament details, please call Beaver-Vu at 937-426-6771 or call Pla-Mor at 937-253-3111.

