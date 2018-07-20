Maple Ave. B wins title

FAIRBORN — Final week softball scores and final regular season standings for the City of Fairborn Parks and Recreation, Tuesday Recreation Division Church League, with rank and team name (record in parentheses).

Final Standings

1. Maple Avenue Church of God B (10-2)

2. Huber Mennonite Church (8-4)

3. Medway United Methodist (5-7)

4. Engage City Church (4-8)

5. St. Mark’s Episcopal (3-9)

Final Week’s Results

St. Mark’s 18, Engage City 12

Maple Ave. B 9, Medway UMC 7

Huber Mennonite 20, Medway UMC 16