Central atop league standings

FAIRBORN — Softball scores and standings through July 17 for the City of Fairborn Parks and Recreation, Tuesday Social Division Church League, with rank and team name (record in parentheses).

STANDINGS

1. Central Avenue Church of Christ (8-1)

2. One Love Church A (7-3)

3. One Love Church B (6-4)

4. Northridge Nazarene (5-4)

5. Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian (5-5)

6. Christ Church Bellbrook (4-7)

7. Maple Avenue Church of God A (3-6)

8. Vandalia Church of the Nazarene (0-9)

SCORES

July 3

Redeemer 15, One Love A 8

Northridge 11, Maple Ave. A 9

One Love B 18, Christ Bellbrook 1

Central Ave. 9, One Love B 6

Christ Bellbrook 18, Vandalia Nazarene 11

July 10

Redeemer 7, Maple Ave. A 5

Central Ave. 6, Vandalia Nazarene 2

One Love A 19, Christ Bellbrook 1

One Love B 19, One Love A 13

Redeemer 19, Christ Bellbrook 10

July 17

Christ Bellbrook 15, Maple Ave. A 7

One Love A 10, Vandalia Nazarene 6

Northridge 13, Redeemer 7

One Love B 26, Northridge 7

Central Ave. 11, Redeemer 7

To send in your league’s scores and standings, send an email to: sports@xeniagazette.com.

