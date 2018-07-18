Two county athletes receive OHSAA scholarships

GREENE COUNTY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently awarded two Greene County atheletes with college scholarship awards.

In the Southwest District, James Brads from Legacy Christian Academy and Justin Dirksen from Carroll received the SWDAB Scholar-Athlete award.

OHSAA and its six District Athletic Boards awarded $164,750 in college scholarships to 191 recent high school graduates following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards. The OHSAA’s annual college scholarship program is now in its 26th year.

Thirty-six of the honorees will receive $1,000 awards from the OHSAA, including six (one from each district) who will receive an OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship. The remaining 155 award winners are from the six respective DABs and will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000.

“The accomplishments in the classroom and through interscholastic athletic competition of these 191 student-athletes represent the best of education-based athletics,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “The District Athletic Boards and OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools are excited to recognize these young leaders. We take great pride in the scholar-athlete program and the student-athletes throughout the state of Ohio.”

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; ACT or SAT scores; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.