Marauders named to All-SIAC preseason team

WILBERFORCE — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has selected Central State University football players Kailen Abrams and Terraris Saffold as members of the 2018 All-Preseason Team, as announced at last week’s SIAC Media Day.

The annual preseason player awards were decided by the vote of SIAC head football coaches and sports information directors.

Abrams, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Detroit, quickly solidified himself at the linebacker position, starting in all 10 games as a freshman. In his first collegiate game against Elizabeth City State, Abrams led CSU with 11 tackles. He continued to maintain a high-level of consistency throughout the year, capping off the season with a season-high 21 tackles against Lane College. Abrams finished last season ranked fourth in the SIAC with 86 total tackles and sixth in the conference with 8.6 tackles per game.

After being used sparingly as a sophomore, Saffold had a breakout junior season as Central State’s feature running back. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Hayneville, Ala. carried the ball 122 times for 869 yards with an average of 7.1 yards per rush and six scores. He was also a significant threat as a kick returner, totaling 424 return yards, one touchdown and a 21.2 yards per return average. Known for his ability to break the big play, Saffold recorded 20 plays of 20 or more yards last season.

The Central State Marauders will travel to play Elizabeth City State to kickoff the season on Sept. 1. To view Central State’s full football schedule, visit – https://maraudersports.com/schedule.aspx?path=football .

For the complete list of SIAC Preseason All-Conference selections, please visit – http://thesiac.com/news/2018/7/9/general-siac-announces-2018-football-preseason-honors.aspx .

Story provided by Central State University Athletics. (maraudersports.com)

