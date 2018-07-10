Jamestown set to host Ram-Page tourney

JAMESTOWN — As the kids filed into the dugout, coach Clint Conner asked his team what they had to do in 0rder to win this weekend’s Ram-Page All-Star Tournament.

“WIN!” the kids screamed in almost perfect unison.

“Well, yeah. But you can’t win unless you work hard at practice … right?” the coach calmly corrected them.

“YEAH!” the kids all yelled.

It was evident that the kids are fired up and ready to play in this weekend’s two-day tournament.

Conner and his assistant coaches Steve Conner and Nathan Christian were running a practice for the Jamestown Youth Softball & Baseball organization’s 8U Lime coaches pitch softball team on July 10. They got in some hitting, throwing, fielding and base running drills before a storm ended the practice early due to some lightning.

The Ram-Page Tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 14-15 at Seaman Park. There will be an 8U and 10U youth baseball tournament, as well as a softball tournament for the same two divisions, going on for both days. Four tournaments in all.

Conner says his 8U Lime team has made great strides since he first started coaching them last season.

“This is an amazing group of girls,” he said. “From the time that we started ‘til now, we’ve improved by leaps and bounds. They’re eager to learn, and that’s what makes them so much fun to coach. To have a team of kids who want to be here, and who want to come out and play, that makes my job just so much easier.”

It’s estimated that more than 20 teams from the region will be on hand for this weekend’s tournaments, including JYSB’s 8U Black, Red, Navy, Orange and Green coaches pitch baseball teams, the 10U Royal, Red and Green Jamestown baseball teams, Conner’s 8u Lime bunch along with the 8u Yellow girls softball coaches pitch teams, and the 10U Sutton softball team as well.

“Fundamentals will be the key to our success,” Conner said. “We’ve gotta hit it, and we gotta catch it.”

The tournament is still looking for volunteers to help keep the tournament and the concession stands running smoothly. Go to the Jamestown Youth Softball & Baseball page on Facebook, or go online at http://www.hometeamsonline.com/teams/?u=JYSB&s=baseball to learn how to signup.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. To volunteer for the July 14-15 Ram-Page All-Star Softball and Baseball tournaments, visit the Jamestown Youth Softball& Baseball website at http://www.hometeamsonline.com/teams/?u=JYSB&s=baseball.

